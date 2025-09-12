CuteStory Launches Baby Face Cream – Because Every Cheek Has a CuteStory!

New Delhi, 12th September 2025: CuteStory, a trusted name in gentle baby care, today announced the launch of its Baby Face Cream, specially designed to keep little ones’ delicate skin soft, smooth, and nourished from birth onwards.

Blending nature with science, CuteStory Baby Face Cream is infused with Shea Butter, Aloe Vera Extract, Almond Oil, Wheatgerm Oil, and Vitamin E—nourishing ingredients that provide deep hydration while shielding delicate skin from dryness, irritation, and harsh weather. Its light, non-greasy texture absorbs quickly, making it safe and ideal for everyday use.

On this launch, Mr. Chandra Shekhar, Founder of CuteStory, said, “Every parent wants nothing but the best for their baby, and at CuteStory, we share the same belief. Our Baby Face Cream is dermatologically tested, 100% vegan, and free from parabens and sulphates, ensuring only the gentlest care for your little one’s skin.

CuteStory has gone beyond hydration to ensure a product that is microbiome-friendly, supporting a healthy skin barrier right from infancy. With industry leaders also adding ceramides for long-lasting protection, CuteStory has infused natural oils rich in Vitamin E and barrier-strengthening properties to meet the same need.

CuteStory Baby Face Cream deeply nourishes delicate baby skin while protecting it from dryness, irritation, and harsh weather. With its lightweight, fast-absorbing texture and gentle, baby-safe fragrance, it is safe for daily use right from birth. Dermatologically tested and FDA approved, the cream is paraben- and sulphate-free, cruelty-free, and 100% vegan—offering parents a safe, gentle, and ethical choice for their little one’s skincare.

The cream comes in a 50 g pack priced at Rs.260/-, making it an affordable yet premium choice for parents who want to give their babies safe, nourishing skincare.

Directions for Use: Apply a small amount to the baby’s clean face and neck. Massage gently until fully absorbed. For best results, use daily after bath or before bedtime.