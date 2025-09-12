GIGABYTE AI-Powered X870E AORUS X3D Motherboards Redefining Performance and Innovation

India, 12th September 2025: GIGABYTE Technology, one of the top global manufacturers of motherboards, graphics cards, and hardware solutions, is thrilled to announce our groundbreaking AMD Socket AM5 motherboard, engineered to deliver unprecedented performance, intelligent thermal design, and user-friendly innovation. This premium motherboard represents the pinnacle of modern PC building technology, designed for enthusiasts, gamers, and professionals who demand nothing but the best.

Revolutionary Performance Breakthrough

X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 is an AI-Powered Performance Breakthrough to enable users experience the incredible X3D performance unleashed by cutting-edge AI technology. Our proprietary X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 intelligently dynamically optimizes gaming performance up to 25% by Built-in AI model, delivering exceptional gaming experience and productivity that adapts to your usage scenario in real-time.

Break through previous memory performance barriers with our groundbreaking D5 Bionic Corsa technology. This revolutionary system leverages AI-enhanced innovations across software, hardware, and firmware to boost DDR5 memory speeds to an unprecedented 9000 MT/s. Through intelligent real-time analysis and parameter adjustment, D5 Bionic Corsa ensures maximum stability while pushing performance boundaries previously thought impossible.

The innovative PCB Back Drilling Technology with 8-layer PCB represents a quantum leap in high-speed PCB design excellence. This precision manufacturing technique dramatically improves overall system performance by enhancing signal integrity, reducing signal reflections, minimizing timing issues. The result is cleaner data transmission, reduced electromagnetic interference, and rock-solid reliability under the most demanding conditions.

At the heart of this motherboard lies our advanced digital twin 18+2+2 phases VRM solution, providing clean, stable power delivery to unleash the full potential of AMD Ryzen™ 9000, 8000, and 7000 Series processors. This sophisticated power architecture ensures optimal performance under any workload condition.

Comprehensive Thermal Solutions

Our advanced thermal management system promise you peak performance under pressure. The VRM Thermal Armor Advanced with superior direct-touch Heatpipe design for superior power area cooling, while PCB Thermal Plate delivering 14% thermal improvement while reinforcing motherboard stability. The innovative M.2 EZ-Flex technology delivers high-efficiency heat dissipation, which features a flexible patented baseplate designed specifically for M.2 SSDs, ensuring optimal thermal performance while accommodating various component configurations.

Effortless Installation Revolution

DriverBIOS features pre-installed Wi-Fi drivers, enabling immediate network access upon power-on with an effortless network launch interface. Experience seamless connectivity from the moment you power up.

PCIe EZ-Latch Plus Duo transform your building experience with our revolutionary one-click, screwless quick-release system for dual PCIe slots. Installation and upgrades have never been more convenient.

Rear EZ-Button provides premium ease of use through our thoughtful rear panel design philosophy. Essential system controls including Power, Reset, Clear CMOS, and Q-Flash+ buttons have been strategically relocated to the rear panel, providing convenient access during system building, troubleshooting, and maintenance while maintaining a clean, professional front-panel aesthetic.

WIFI EZ-Plug is a quick and easy design for Wi-Fi antenna installation eliminates fumbling with tiny connectors, ensuring secure connections in seconds.

User-Centric Design Excellence

Our groundbreaking UC BIOS 2.0 Transform your BIOS interaction with unprecedented convenience and functionality

One-Click Screenshot Capability : Capture BIOS screenshots instantly with a single click, which is perfect for troubleshooting and documentation.

Click to go BIOS path : Return to the main page with one click. This revolutionary interface design makes BIOS configuration accessible to users of all experience levels.

BIOS Quick Search Feature : Never get lost in BIOS menus again! Simply type what you're looking for and instantly access relevant settings.

: Never get lost in BIOS menus again! Simply type what you’re looking for and instantly access relevant settings. Smart 80 Port Diagnostics: Experience next-generation system monitoring where POST diagnostics meets real-time thermal monitoring.

Next-Generation connectivity

Connect everything you need with comprehensive I/O including front Quick Charge USB delivering 65W power which allows users to easily monitor in HWinfo, HDMI output, and dual USB4 Type-C ports with DisplayPort Alt mode for compatible devices. Stay ahead of the connectivity curve with our comprehensive networking solution featuring blazing-fast 10GbE LAN plus 5GbE LAN connectivity, complemented by Wi-Fi 7 with directional ultra-high gain antenna for superior wireless performance and extended coverage.

This revolutionary motherboard embodies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in PC building technology. Every feature has been meticulously designed to enhance the user experience while delivering uncompromising performance.