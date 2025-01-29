Deconstruct puts ‘skincare on the menu’ with its latest Vitamin C serum campaign

Bengaluru, January 29, 2024: Deconstruct, a science-backed skincare brand offering highly effective yet gentle products, is redefining skincare education with its new ad campaign, ‘Skincare on the menu,’. The campaign draws parallels between cooking & skincare formulations, wherein the cooking metaphor emphasizes that the quality of a dish depends not only on the recipe but also on precision and expertise.

Commenting on the concept & strategy, Ambika Singh VP Brand Marketing, said, ‘The idea originates from Deconstruct’s philosophy of simplifying complex skincare concepts, making skincare science relatable and accessible to all, particularly beginners. By drawing parallels to cooking, the idea conveys, be it dishes or skincare products, the same recipe/formulation can yield different results depending on the process & expertise. Deconstruct’s Vitamin C Serum is crafted with meticulous formulation techniques, ensuring the perfect balance of stability, efficacy, and gentleness. This unique focus on formulation expertise sets Deconstruct apart in the skincare market.’