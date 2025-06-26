Delft University of Technology Joins Dassault Systemes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Center of Excellence Program, Boosting Tomorrow’s Aerospace Workforce

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France, June 26, 2025 — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) and Delft University of Technology, the Netherlands’ largest university of technology, today announced that TU Delft became the 28th member of Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Center of Excellence global program, creating a unique opportunity for Dutch students and professionals to develop in-demand digital skills in aerospace, manufacturing automation and other sectors.

The 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Center of Excellence label recognizes TU Delft as the first educational institution in the Netherlands to provide proven expertise in using and deploying Dassault Systèmes’ cloud-based 3DEXPERIENCE platform for experiential and lifelong learning. TU Delft also becomes the first member to adhere to the revised charter of the program, which distinguishes a member’s knowledge of virtual twins and the best practices emerging in generative industries.

“We’re proud to become the first 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Center of Excellence in the Netherlands. It helps us to meet the growing demand for skilled talent to lead the digital transformation and accelerated innovation for a wide range of industries, from aviation to maritime, and the smart and flexible automation of manufacturing,” said Henri Werij, Dean Faculty of Aerospace Engineering, TU Delft.

Stronger collaboration between industry, academia and technology leaders is crucial to develop innovative learning approaches that enhance employability and accelerate upskilling. Today’s aerospace industry, in particular, requires highly skilled labor to sustain a culture of innovation, but faces challenges in replacing a retiring workforce to reduce the skills gap. Since its launch in 2021, the 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Center of Excellence program has trained thousands of graduates.

As a 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Center of Excellence, TU Delft will develop programs bridging education and practice at SAM XL, its campus-based field lab focused on smart advanced manufacturing. Starting in September 2025, programs will engage university departments, applied sciences institutions and industry partners, applying the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to industry-relevant use cases. Students will learn to work with virtual twins, supported by platform-certified instructors, to prepare them for evolving and future jobs, while professionals in the lifelong learning curriculum of the university can upskill.

“We’re thrilled to welcome TU Delft and its SAM XL field lab into our 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Center of Excellence program. This partnership leverages our ambition to provide 3D UNIV+RSES that combine virtual twins, industry-driven AI, and real-world applications to prepare future engineers for the generative economy. By co-developing programs with industry partners at SAM XL, TU Delft is helping close the skills gap and accelerate digital transformation. Together, we are shaping the next generation of aerospace excellence,” said Elisa Prisner, Executive Vice-President, Industry, Marketing and Sustainability, Dassault Systèmes.