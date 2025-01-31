Delhi based HCMCT Manipal Hospital becomes India’s first to achieve ACEP Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA)

New Delhi, 31st January 2025: Marking a significant milestone in Indian healthcare, HCMCT Manipal Hospital has become the first hospital in the country to receive the prestigious Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). This achievement highlights the hospital’s unwavering commitment to providing specialized, high-quality emergency care for older adults, ensuring they receive the comprehensive and compassionate treatment they deserve.

The ACEP Accreditation is a globally recognized benchmark for excellence in geriatric emergency medicine, signifying that a hospital is exceptionally equipped to address the unique medical, social, and emotional needs of elderly patients. By earning this distinction, HCMCT Manipal Hospital joins an elite group of international healthcare institutions dedicated to elevating geriatric emergency care standards.

With India’s aging population expected to rise significantly in the coming decades, the demand for specialized geriatric care has never been more critical. Older adults face a higher risk of acute conditions such as strokes, infections, and falls, which require immediate and tailored medical interventions. Geriatric Emergency Departments (GEDs) are designed to provide specialized, age-friendly care, integrating expertise in geriatric pharmacology, multidisciplinary treatment approaches, and patient-centered solutions to effectively manage the complex health challenges faced by older patients.