Delhi based HCMCT Manipal Hospital becomes India’s first to achieve ACEP Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA)

New Delhi, 31st January 2025: Marking a significant milestone in Indian healthcare, HCMCT Manipal Hospital has become the first hospital in the country to receive the prestigious Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). This achievement highlights the hospital’s unwavering commitment to providing specialized, high-quality emergency care for older adults, ensuring they receive the comprehensive and compassionate treatment they deserve.
The ACEP Accreditation is a globally recognized benchmark for excellence in geriatric emergency medicine, signifying that a hospital is exceptionally equipped to address the unique medical, social, and emotional needs of elderly patients. By earning this distinction, HCMCT Manipal Hospital joins an elite group of international healthcare institutions dedicated to elevating geriatric emergency care standards.
With India’s aging population expected to rise significantly in the coming decades, the demand for specialized geriatric care has never been more critical. Older adults face a higher risk of acute conditions such as strokes, infections, and falls, which require immediate and tailored medical interventions. Geriatric Emergency Departments (GEDs) are designed to provide specialized, age-friendly care, integrating expertise in geriatric pharmacology, multidisciplinary treatment approaches, and patient-centered solutions to effectively manage the complex health challenges faced by older patients.
Dr. Sushant Chhabra, Cluster Head, Emergency Medicine – Manipal Hospitals, North-West Region said, “Older adults often present with multiple health concerns that demand a nuanced & multidisciplinary approach, ensuring they receive precise and prompt medical attention. ACEP Accreditation reflects our unwavering commitment to enhancing clinical outcomes while providing elderly patients with compassionate, dignified, and patient-centered emergency care. This milestone represents a pivotal advancement in transforming emergency medicine for India’s aging population, setting new benchmarks in geriatric healthcare excellence.”
Dr. Kapil Gupta, HOD, Emergency Medicine – Manipal Hospital Dwarka said, “As individuals age, their medical needs become more intricate, often requiring a coordinated approach that goes beyond standard emergency care. Achieving the ACEP Accreditation underscores our dedication to not just providing timely treatment, but also a deeper focus on mobility, cognitive health, and overall well-being.”
Speaking on the achievement, Viji Varghese, Hospital Director, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, said, “It is both an honor and a profound responsibility to be the first hospital in India to receive ACEP Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation. This recognition underscores our commitment to integrating global best practices into emergency care, setting a new benchmark for addressing the complex healthcare needs of older adults in India. By prioritizing specialized, patient-centered care, we strive to enhance outcomes and improve the quality of life for our aging population.”