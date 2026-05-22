SKF India (Industrial) Unveils Next-Generation Solutions to Solve Modern Industry’s Reliability and Energy Efficiency Challenges

Pune, India | May 22: SKF India (Industrial) (NSE: SKFINDUS | BSE: 544572), India’s leading product and solutions provider for industrial applications, unveiled a suite of products & solutions that are having better efficiency, high performance and reliability in demanding Industrial applications. Launched at the SKF Tech Day 2026, these solutions address the critical ‘Three Pillars of Modern Industry’: energy efficiency, maximum uptime, and resilience in extreme environments.

As industrial sectors face stricter Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) and rising operational costs, SKF India (Industrial)’s latest innovations provide strong solution addressing the decarbonization issue and reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Key Launches:

About SKF VA9A1 SRBs:

Designed for demanding operating conditions and harsh environments in low-speed applications across industries such as mining, cement, and power generation, the VA9A1 SRB series helps customers eliminate the “big three” industry challenges: premature wear, lubrication failure, and the high cost of unplanned downtime.

With 8% additional internal space, this allows for higher grease retention, keeping operations running longer between service intervals.

About SKF AEM DGBBs:

With industrial motors consuming nearly 40% of the world’s electricity, efficiency isn’t just a goal- it’s competitive necessity. SKF AEM are the high-performance duo for small and medium motors, engineered to turn energy waste into operational savings.

It comes with an energy-efficient deep groove ball bearing (DGBB) designed for motor applications, SKF AEM enables up to 25% reduction in bearing friction and up to 2x increase in bearing life.

By improving energy efficiency and durability, the solution helps customers lower energy consumption, reduce maintenance interventions, and optimize total cost of ownership.

About SKF CeraDrive DGBBs:

CeraDrive is an advanced DGBB designed with ceramic rolling elements that eliminate up to 99% electrical erosion caused by stray currents in VFD-driven motors. Approximately 30% lighter than traditional insulated bearings, the solution enables cooler operation at higher speeds while improving reliability and motor protection.

Designed for modern industrial environments, CeraDrive helps customers improve energy efficiency, minimize motor failures, and reduce unplanned downtime in critical operations.

About SKF SDVD housings:

Another key product featured was the SDVD housing series, developed for high-performance material handling applications where stability, sealing protection, and ease of maintenance are critical for customers operating in harsh environments.

The solution combines optimized bearing seat geometry for enhanced stability, advanced Taconite sealing for superior contamination protection, and bolt-end covers for simplified servicing, helping customers improve uptime, streamline maintenance, and enhance operational efficiency even in remote applications.

Reinforcing SKF India (Industrial)’s focus on intelligent, sustainable manufacturing, Sanoj Somasundaran, CTO, SKF India (Industrial) & Director, Technology Development, ISEAM (India, SE Asia, Middle East), said, “For us, at SKF India (Industrial), four key levers are driving our transformation. Energy efficiency, Sustainability, Digitalization & regional ecosystem for product applications & product development that enables us to be more customer centric.

The products we unveiled at SKF Tech Day 2026, fulfils our ambition to serve the customers better. Our propositions showcased at the event included VA9A1, AEM, CeraDrive, 4RTRB, Lubrication pump, Aptitude Insight and SDVD series. These products and solutions are focused on addressing efficiency, performance & reliability in demanding industrial applications which are key for our customers.”

Girish Hanchate, Director – Industrial Market, India, SKF India (Industrial) Limited said, “India’s industrial landscape is at a pivotal point where efficiency and sustainability are competitive necessities. Our customers are under constant pressure to do more with less – less energy, less downtime, and fewer maintenance interventions. With the launch of VA9A1 series, CeraDrive, SDVD series, we are moving beyond being a component supplier and to becoming a partner to customers in solving their problems by leveraging SKF’s legacy of bold innovation. These solutions are likely to become industry benchmarks as the country moves towards energy efficient operations.”

Driving the Future of Heavy Industry

As industries accelerate their decarbonization and electrification journeys, mitigating electrical erosion and maximizing efficiency, are becoming essential to achieving reliable, long-term performance. SKF India (Industrial)’s latest innovations are engineered to bridge this gap, enabling customers to protect critical assets and optimize energy use without compromising on reliability, providing the foundation for a more sustainable and high-performance industrial future.