Kia India Raises the Bar in Safety as All-New Kia Seltos Achieves Record 5-Star Bharat NCAP Rating; Emerges as Highest-Scoring ICE Vehicle Tested to Date

Mumbai, Mar 30: Reinforcing its commitment to advancing vehicle safety in India, Kia India today announced that the All–New Kia Seltos has secured a 5–star safety rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP), achieving the highest Adult Occupant Protection score among ICE vehicles tested under BNCAP, along with a strong Child Occupant Protection score – one of the highest recorded, and emerging as the highest–scoring ICE vehicle overall.

This milestone sets a new benchmark in automotive safety, establishing the Seltos as the reference point for ICE vehicle safety under India’s official crash test program.

The certification was formally presented to Kia India at a special ceremony, where Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), handed over the BNCAP certificate.

On this significant milestone, Mr. Gwanggu Lee, MD and CEO of Kia India said, “Safety is an integral part of Kia’s product philosophy as we continue our journey towards becoming one of the most trusted mobility brands in India. The All–New Kia Seltos achieving a 5–star rating, along with the highest-ever Adult Occupant Protection score across ICE vehicles under BNCAP, across ICE vehicles under BNCAP, with one of the strongest Child Occupant Protection scores recorded to date, has emerged as the highest–scoring ICE vehicle overall under BNCAP. This is a strong validation of our engineering capabilities and intent where every aspect of the vehicle, from its structure to its advanced safety technologies, has been developed with occupant protection at its core, making it a strong choice as a family SUV. This milestone sets a new benchmark for safety and reflects our commitment to bringing globally benchmarked safety standards to customers in India.”

During the Bharat NCAP assessment, the All–New Kia Seltos delivered strong performance across crash scenarios, achieving 31.70 points for Adult Occupant Protection — the highest among ICE vehicles tested till date — and 45.00 points for Child Occupant Protection, one of the highest scores recorded, taking its combined score to 76.70 — the highest across ICE vehicles under BNCAP – reinforcing its focus on comprehensive occupant safety. The result validates the engineering strength of the new K3 platform, which forms the foundation of the SUV. Designed with enhanced structural rigidity and improved crash energy management, the platform incorporates reinforced hot-stamped components and high-strength steel to effectively absorb and distribute impact forces during a collision.

The All–New Kia Seltos integrates a comprehensive safety ecosystem tailored for Indian driving conditions, making it a well-rounded SUV for families, combining active, passive and preventive technologies. It features a robust 24 Standard Safety Pack including 6 airbags, ESC, HAC and other advance safety features, along with an ADAS Level 2 suite offering 21 autonomous safety features such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go. Additional technologies like Blind View Monitor, 360°Surround Camera and Side Parking Sensors further enhance driver awareness, vehicle stability and occupant protection.

The milestone also marks another significant step in Kia’s safety journey in India. Following the success of the Kia Syros, the All–New Seltos becomes the second Kia model to achieve a 5–star BNCAP rating, further strengthening the brand’s commitment to enhancing safety across its product portfolio.

Since its introduction, Kia Seltos has consistently redefined expectations in the SUV segment through continuous evolution and the integration of advanced technologies. It has played a pivotal role in establishing Kia’s presence in India and remains one of its most successful and widely loved offerings. All–New Seltos has further strengthened its market position, consistently achieving over 10,000 units in monthly sales since launch, reflecting strong customer preference and sustained demand. The BNCAP rating further reinforces the trust and confidence that customers have placed in the Seltos over the years.