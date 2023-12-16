Dungeon Hobby Shop Museum (Where Dungeons & Dragons All Started) for Sale

Lake Geneva, WI, December 16, 2023 — Purchased December 26, 1975 by Gary Gygax and Brian Blume, of Dungeons and Dragons, and the original home of Tactical Studies Rules (TSR Hobbies) founded to publish Dungeons & Dragons during a significant period in the history of the game. The game’s enduring legacy can be traced back to the creative energy that thrived within these walls.

The first floor was comprised of The Dungeon Hobby Shop, the first retail store and playtest zone for new games. The second floor was home to TSR corporate offices, accounting and the creative art department illustrators whose notable artwork was featured on many of the earliest editions of the Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game. The basement a flurry of activity with the shipping and receiving department.

In late 2019 this property was purchased and lovingly transformed back in time maintaining much of the original character to honor all things Dungeons and Dragons, and Role-Play Gaming. Now a registered turn-key Museum with the State of Wisconsin, The first floor, The Dungeon Hobby Shop Museum, very little has changed on the surface. The upper floor now a 3 bed, 1 bath, kitchen and living room has the potential to be an interesting rental and has been approved for a Conditional Use Permit to be utilized as Commercial Lodging.

Today, this house is celebrated by fans as a landmark in the history of tabletop role-playing games, a place where a new form of gaming was born, where ideas and creativity flowed, adventures conceived and friendships formed. A place where Gary Gygax’s and David Arneson’s vision became a reality. Imagine if these walls could talk.