Shared EV Mobility leader Yulu partners with the Bengaluru Midnight Marathon (BMM) 2023 as official Green Mobility Partner

~Collaboration aims to increase awareness about mental and physical health and underline the importance of sustainable urban mobility~

Bengaluru, December 15, 2023 – Yulu, India’s largest shared electric Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) player, today announced its association with the 16th Bengaluru Midnight Marathon (BMM) 2023 as the ‘Green Mobility Partner’. The BMM 2023 is being held on December 16, 2023, at KTPO Ground, Whitefield, Bengaluru. The theme for BMM 2023 is ‘Run For Mental Wellness’, a poignant acknowledgment of the crucial role physical activity plays in improving mental health.

One of the first and few night marathons in India, the BMM aims to foster the spirit of running and good health. Past race-day functions at the event have included Indian and Western cultural performances. Currently in its sixteenth year, the BMM is a unique and memorable event that draws runners from all kinds of backgrounds, age groups, and fitness levels.

Mr. R.K. Misra, Co-Founder, Yulu said, “As BMM 2023’s official green mobility partner, Yulu is committed to promoting a healthy and sustainable society. The simple act of running teaches us to push past our limitations, deal confidently with life’s challenges, and invite better wellbeing into our lives. The fact that a portion of the raised funds go towards supporting environmental causes also aligns with Yulu’s core belief of making cities greener. Therefore, we are excited to collaborate with BMM once more to achieve these common objectives.”

Yulu’s partnership with the BMM will see the company supporting goods-related logistics and people-related logistics (i.e., movement of marshals and organisers) on race-day.

The BMM 2023 is a flagship fundraising event of the Rotary Bengaluru IT Corridor (RBITC), which focuses on education, healthcare, and the environment. The new edition to the roster of events is a Rotary 5K Run. Yulu partnered with BMM in their last physical run in 2019 and 2022 and is continuing the partnership this year.