Dusting Cocoa, Breaking the Internet: The Viral Tiramisu Latte with TATA Coffee Grand Coffee

There are beverages that caffeinate, and then there are beverages so indulgent they orchestrate an entire mood while simultaneously crashing café inventory systems across the country. The Tiramisu Latte belongs firmly in the latter category, a drink that’s been loudly and proudly conquering social feeds while leaving a trail of “SOLD OUT” signs from Mumbai’s Bandra to Delhi’s Khan Market.

Part liquid dessert, part caffeine ritual, but entirely theatrical, this viral sensation proves that some trends earn their moment for all the right reasons. While cafés struggle to keep up with demand, often selling their daily batches within the first hour, what started as a creative coffee hack has evolved into the most coveted indulgent experience that’s breaking the entire social media algorithm.

The Tiramisu Latte isn’t just trending; it’s having a cultural moment as the ultimate indulgent pick-me-up. Think of it as the main character energy you never knew you needed when you’re craving something special. Each sip delivers layered indulgence: bold espresso that hits just right, mascarpone clouds that taste like pure luxury, and cocoa dust that makes every moment feel a little more sophisticated.

This drink succeeds because it transforms any moment into an occasion, whether you’re treating yourself after a long day, hosting friends, or simply craving something that feels like a warm hug in liquid form. It’s Instagram-worthy without trying too hard, indulgent without apology, and sophisticated enough to make any hour feel special. All this, and now you have a way to have it right at your disposal anytime you feel like it without the long wait or hassle of reaching the cafe before the day’s batch runs out of stock.

What You’ll Need:

For the Cloudy Goodness:

¼ cup heavy cream

¼ cup whole milk (you can use any milk of your choice)

2 tablespoons mascarpone cheese OR 3 tablespoons whipped cream for an easier swap

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Optional but recommended: a tiny splash of espresso for extra depth

For the Coffee Base:

Ice cubes for the extra chilled effect

For the Final Touch (because what is even indulgence without making it look a little fancy?

Extra cocoa powder for dusting

Optional: a single ladyfinger biscuit, for that authentic tiramisu moment

The Method

Step 1: Create the Cloud

In a bowl, whisk together mascarpone (or whipped cream), heavy cream, milk, powdered sugar, and vanilla until you achieve soft peaks that would make a food stylist weep with joy. This should take about 2-3 minutes of enthusiastic whisking; consider it your pre-indulgence workout. The texture you’re aiming for? Think pillowy clouds that can hold their shape but still feel luxurious on your tongue.

Step 2: Build Your Base

Dissolve cocoa powder (or drinking chocolate) and sugar into a little bit of hot water; this prevents any chalky texture and creates that smooth, integrated chocolate flavour that makes this drink special. Once this cools down, incorporate this mixture into your cold coffee base.

Step 3: The Assembly – the step where the magic happens

Pour your milk into a glass or mug. Add the cocoa-coffee mixture and watch it swirl like liquid art. Now for the pièce de résistance, gently spoon your mascarpone cloud (or whipped cream creation) on top, letting it float like the indulgent, caffeinated dream it is.

Step 4: The Finishing Touches

Dust the top with cocoa powder using a fine-mesh sieve if you have one, or just sprinkle with reckless abandon if you don’t. The goal is to create those gorgeous colour contrasts that make every photo look effortlessly chic.

Making viral recipes at home means you're in complete control of your indulgent experience. Want it sweeter? Add more sugar. Craving stronger coffee? Just add more coffee till it is perfect for you. The Tiramisu Latte is everything we love about great food trends, simple enough for any kitchen, gorgeous enough for your feed, and delicious enough to deserve all the hype. So dust that cocoa, snap that photo, and savour every luxurious sip.