AAEON to Showcase New Innovative AI Platforms at Edge Impulse’s Imagine

AAEON will showcase the newest products from across its extensive catalog at Edge Impulse’s Imagine Conference.

(Orange, California – September 26, 2025): AAEON, a leading manufacturer of advanced industrial and embedded computing platforms, will showcase a diverse range of AI and edge computing solutions at the Imagine Conference, hosted by Edge Impulse, a Qualcomm company, held at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California.

Date: October 1, 2025

Venue: Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California

Edge Impulse’s Imagine brings together the leading figures in edge AI, from embedded ML industry leaders, visionaries, and researchers, to help businesses explore potential of deploying AI solutions at the edge. Taking place on October 1st, 2025 at Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, the conference will also feature a range of keynotes, panel discussions, and interactive workshops.

AAEON will present a number of offerings from its extensive catalog during the show, with a big highlight being a live demonstration featuring the efficient, yet scalable Intel® Processor N150-powered PICO-TWL4. The demonstration will illustrate the ease with which users can rapidly train, deploy, and execute AI models sourced from the Qualcomm® AI Hub and Edge Impulse Environment on the low-power, compact Pico-ITX platform.

AAEON will also present its upcoming uCOM-Q6490, a SMARC module based on the powerful Qualcomm Dragonwing™ QCS6490 processor which AAEON has indicated will be positioned for use in the medical, industrial automation, and transportation sectors. Also on display from AAEON’s RISC Computing Division will be the uCOM-IMX8PL, powered by the NXP i.MX 8M Plus family and the SRG-AM62, a RISC Gateway system equipped with Texas Instruments™ AM62x Sitara™ Processors.

AAEON invites all interested parties to join them at Edge Impulse’s Imagine, where attendees can discuss their needs and discover the wide-ranging innovative technologies shaping the future of AI and edge computing.