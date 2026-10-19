EchoMark Launches European Operations and Partner Ecosystem

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct 19 — EchoMark, the award winning invisible forensic watermarking company that identifies the source of information leaks, often in minutes, today announced the launch of its European operations. The full EchoMark platform is now available with European Union data residency, giving customers the option to run watermarking, administration, and leak investigations entirely on EU-based infrastructure. EchoMark has also entered into a partnership with Nomios, a leading European cybersecurity services provider, to deliver, deploy, and support the platform across the region.

EchoMark is also investing in the wider European insider risk community. The company has joined the Insider Risk Practitioner Alliance (IRPA) as a Secretariat Tier 2 Partner and is a Gold sponsor of the UK Insider Risk Management Collaboration Centre and the Nordic Insider Risk Management Centre of Excellence Summits, contributing to research and best practices for European organisations. Troy Batterberry, EchoMark’s CEO and Co-founder, has joined IRPA’s Industry Advisory Council.

European organisations operate under some of the most demanding data compliance requirements in the world, and their boards and regulators expect a documented answer when sensitive information escapes. They also expect the technology they adopt to be deployed and supported by providers who understand their market. EchoMark is built to meet those expectations, pairing forensic attribution with infrastructure that keeps data and evidence in region and a partner who knows the market firsthand.

“Leaks are a global problem, and our European customers have been clear about what it takes to solve them in their market,” said Troy Batterberry, CEO and Co-founder of EchoMark. “They need forensic attribution that satisfies their compliance obligations, evidence that stays in the EU, and a partner on the ground who understands their unique needs. This expansion delivers all three, and our work with IRPA reflects that same commitment, helping shape the research and best practices that European organisations will rely on for years to come.”

– Troy Batterberry, CEO and Co-founder, EchoMark

Full data residency, with no compromise on forensic capability

European customers can now elect to have EchoMark’s products and capabilities run entirely within the EU, including EchoMark Email, EchoMark File Share, EchoMark Screen, the EchoMark API, and the EchoMark app. In practice, that means watermarking, administration, and leak investigations are all run on EU infrastructure.

Data residency is not only a concern for highly regulated industries. GDPR applies to organisations in every sector that process the personal data of people in the EU, and requires them to know and document where that data is processed, who can access it, and on what basis it leaves the EU. With EU data residency, EchoMark customers can keep watermarking and investigation data in region, simplifying those answers without any reduction in the functionality or sophistication of the products.

Some sectors face additional frameworks on top of GDPR. Financial entities subject to the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), and organisations covered by national laws implementing the NIS2 Directive, can now trace the source of a leak, whether deal terms, board materials or sensitive operational documents, while keeping the investigation and its evidence on EU infrastructure.

Gaming and entertainment studios, often under contractual and reputational pressure to keep data in region, can deploy the full platform too, using EchoMark File Share for scripts and concept art shared externally and EchoMark Screen for pre-release game and film footage.

A partnership to reach European organisations at scale

EchoMark’s partnership with Nomios extends forensic watermarking across the region through a provider European organisations already trust. Nomios is a leading European cybersecurity services company, with a portfolio spanning consulting, integration, support, and managed services, including its own security operations centres. Its customers include enterprises and public sector bodies in some of the sectors most exposed to insider risk. Under the partnership, Nomios will deliver, deploy, and support EchoMark for its European customers, incorporating forensic watermarking and leak attribution into the security programmes it already runs for them.

A platform built for global needs

EchoMark’s European launch draws on the same deployment flexibility the company has spent years building for its most demanding customers. The platform is already deployed across a range of environments, from multi-tenant and single-tenant SaaS to government special cloud and air gapped deployments available to U.S. federal agencies. EU hosting extends that same flexibility, so European customers get the full platform in region.