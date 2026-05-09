ECL Launches New Digital Platforms During GM Coordination Meeting

Sanctoria, May 09, 2026: Eastern Coalfields Limited organised its GM Coordination Meeting at ECL Headquarters under the chairmanship of Shri Satish Jha, CMD, ECL in the presence of Md. Anzar Alam, Director (Finance) and Shri Gunjan Kumar Sinha, Director (HR) along with Area General Managers and Heads of Departments. The meeting recognised outstanding achievements, reinforced accountability and encouraged excellence across the organisation.

During the meeting, ECL launched three key digital initiatives aimed at improving efficiency, transparency and stakeholder services. New Corporate Website ECL launched its new official website on easterncoalfields.in The website has been migrated to AWS cloud infrastructure and features improved usability, better navigation and dynamic content management for faster updates and enhanced user experience.

DigiPME Portal ECL also introduced DigiPME, a digital platform for annual health check-ups of coal mine employees. The portal enables online scheduling, digital medical record management and automatic generation of medical certificates, replacing manual paper-based processes and improving compliance and transparency. E-Anumodan Portal ECL launched the E-Anumodan portal developed by the System Department in coordination with the Marketing & Sales Department.

The portal allows e-auction Road Sale customers to digitally upload authorization letters, eliminating the need for physical submission at Area offices. The system also provides OTP-based secure access and automated email notifications for improved transparency and convenience. CMD ECL appreciated the efforts of all departments involved and reiterated ECL’s commitment towards digital transformation, operational excellence and improved stakeholder services.