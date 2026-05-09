Femina Beauty Awards 2026: Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, and Tamannaah Bhatia Lead a Star-Studded Night

~Hina Khan, Kabir Bedi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and a new generation of stars including Vedang Raina and Pratibha Ranta were honoured alongside industry favourites~
Femina hosted the Femina Beauty Awards 2026, co-powered by Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water on 06th May 2026 at Soraia. The first edition was a seamless blend of glamour, emotion and celebration, bringing together Bollywood’s most influential personalities across generations who have left a lasting impact on beauty, style and pop culture. Recognised as one of the most credible platforms in the beauty ecosystem, the awards honour innovation, efficacy, and consumer trust. Spanning over 70+ categories across skincare, haircare, make-up, fragrance, tools, and accessories highlighting both legacy and emerging brands shaping consumer behaviour and setting new benchmarks in a rapidly evolving market.
The awards brought together the best of the beauty world through a dual process of consumer voting and jury selection. They were judged by an esteemed jury comprising celebrity make-up artist Daniel Bauer, actor, drag artist and model Glorious Luna, content creator Prableen Kaur Bhomrah, actor and podcaster Naina Bhan, celebrity hairstylist Flavien Heldt, dermatologist Dr Madhuri Agarwal, luxury content creator Rizwan Bachav, entrepreneur and actor Rhea Chakraborty, critically acclaimed actor Rasika Dugal, Femina Editor-in-Chief Ambika Muttoo and Femina Beauty Editor Karen Alfonso.
Celebrating individuals shaping influence and culture, Tamannaah Bhatia was honoured as The Golden Beauty; Kriti Sanon received Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year; Shanaya Kapoor was recognised with Fresh Face Award; Ananya Panday was awarded the Global Face Award; and Aditi Rao Hydari was acknowledged as the Eternal Muse. Hina Khan was honoured for Beauty with a Purpose, while Vedang Raina and Pratibha Ranta were recognised as Gen Next Star (Male and Female). Ahan Shetty was awarded the Rising Star Award, Vijay Varma was honoured with the Screen Stealer Award, and Ishaan Khatter was recognised as the Global Rising Star. Kabir Bedi and Shabana Azmi were awarded Timeless Icon (Male and Female).
Brands across categories were honoured, including Lancôme, Foxtale, Laneige, and Bioderma in skincare, alongside M.A.C Cosmetics, Kay Beauty, and Yves Saint Laurent in makeup. In haircare, Olaplex, Moroccanoil and Wella Professional secured key wins, while The Body Shop stood out in body care. Jo Malone London, Prada, and H&M led across fragrance categories, with Kylie Cosmetics recognised for Best New Fragrance Launch for its Cosmic 2.0 Eau De Parfum. Beyond products, Kay Beauty was recognised for Best Social Media Campaign, Forest Essentials for Best Digital Campaign, and Hibiscus Monkey for Best Packaging, while Hyphen was honored for the Fastest Growing Beauty Brand, underlining the growing importance of storytelling, branding, and consumer engagement in the beauty industry.
With a legacy built on trust and authority, the Femina Beauty Awards continue to serve as a definitive benchmark for excellence in the beauty industry. As innovation accelerates and consumer expectations evolve, the platform remains committed to recognising the brands, products, and individuals shaping the future of beauty in India.
Full Winners List:
|
SR NO
|
CATEGORY
|
WINNER
|
SKIN CARE
|
1
|
FACIAL CLEANSER/WASH
|
Bioderma Pigmentbio Foaming Cream Brightening Exfoliating Cleanser
|
2
|
TONER
|
Moody 7D Hydroburst Hydra Milky Mochi Toner
|
3
|
EXFOLIATOR
|
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant
|
4
|
SERUM
|
Lancôme Génifique Ultimate Recovery Serum
|
5
|
CREAM-BASED MOISTURISER
|
Bioderma Atoderm Creme Ultra
|
6
|
GEL-BASED MOISTURISER
|
Forest Essentials Light Hydrating Facial Gel Panchpushp
|
7
|
PRO-AGEING SERUM
|
Kiehl’s Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum
|
8
|
PRO-AGEING MOISTURISER
|
Justhuman Microshots™ AgeDefying Peptide⁶ Cream
|
9
|
FACIAL OIL
|
Aminu Nourishing Sleep Oil
|
10
|
FACIAL MIST
|
Laneige Cream Skin Cerapeptide™ Toner Mist
|
11
|
EYE CREAM
|
Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado
|
12
|
FACE MASK
|
Foxtale Skin Radiance De-Tan Mask
|
13
|
MAKEUP REMOVER – OIL/MICELLAR WATER
|
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water
|
14
|
CLEANSING BALM
|
Farmacy Beauty Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm
|
15
|
SHEET MASK
|
Dr Jart+ Cryo Rubber Firming Mask
|
16
|
ANTI-ACNE SPOT TREATMENT
|
The Ordinary Sulfur Powder-To-Cream Concentrate
|
17
|
BEST SKINCARE LAUNCH 2025
|
Lancôme Genifique Ultimate Recovery Serum
|
18
|
SUNSCREEN
|
Bioderma Photoderm Crème SPF 50+
|
MAKEUP
|
19
|
PRIMER
|
Huda Beauty Easy Blur Silicone-Free Smoothing & Pore-Minimizing Primer
|
20
|
CONCEALER
|
Kay Beauty Soft Matte Full Coverage Concealer
|
21
|
FOUNDATION
|
M.A.C Cosmetics Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation
|
22
|
COLOUR CORRECTOR
|
Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Under Eye Color Corrector
|
23
|
BLUSH
|
Kay Beauty Velvet Creme Multi-Use Blush
|
24
|
SETTING POWDER
|
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder
|
25
|
SETTING SPRAY
|
PAC Micro Finish Makeup Fixer
|
26
|
MASCARA
|
Benefit Cosmetics BADgal Bounce Volumizing Mascara
|
27
|
EYELINER
|
Stila Stay All Day Dual-Ended Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
|
28
|
EYESHADOW PALETTE
|
Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette
|
29
|
LIPSTICK
|
Kay Beauty Hydra Creme Lipstick
|
30
|
LIQUID LIPSTICK/TINT
|
Typsy Beauty Glacier Glow Plumping Lip Tint
|
31
|
LIP BALM/ LIP OIL
|
Yves Saint Laurent Loveshine Plumping Gloss
|
32
|
LIP GLOSS
|
M.A.C Cosmetics Lipglass Air
|
33
|
BROW PENCIL
|
Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil
|
34
|
NAIL POLISH
|
O.P.I RapiDry™ Quick-Dry Nail Polish
|
35
|
TEEN FAVOURITE
|
Laneige Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum
|
36
|
HIGHLIGHTER
|
House of Makeup Pearly Glow Liquid Highlighter
|
37
|
BEST MAKEUP LAUNCH 2025
|
Flossy Cosmetics Face Glaze – Multi Balm
|
38
|
BRONZER
|
H&M Do-It-All Stick Bronzer
|
HAIRCARE
|
39
|
SHAMPOO
|
Redken Acidic Color Gloss Sulfate-Free Shampoo
|
40
|
CONDITIONER
|
fHair Rebuild Conditioner
|
41
|
HAIR MASK
|
The BIOTOP PROFESSIONAL 911 Quinoa Hair Mask
|
42
|
HAIR SERUM
|
Nexxus Promend Oil Resurrection
|
43
|
HAIR STYLING PRODUCT
|
Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS Dust It Mattifying Powder
|
44
|
DRY SHAMPOO
|
OUAI Super Dry Shampoo
|
45
|
PRE-WASH HAIR OIL
|
Raise Pre-wash Scalp Oil
|
46
|
POST-WASH HAIR OIL
|
Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil
|
47
|
BEST CURLING CREAM
|
3TENX Hydrating Frizz Fixer Cream
|
48
|
LEAVE-IN CONDITIONER
|
Moroccanoil All in One Leave-in Conditioner
|
49
|
HAIR SPRAY
|
Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Medium
|
50
|
HEAT PROTECTANT
|
Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS Super Shield
|
51
|
HAIR MIST
|
Moroccanoil Treatment Mist
|
52
|
BEST HAIR CARE LAUNCH 2025
|
K Formula Molecular Magic Mask Leave-in
|
53
|
HAIR COLOUR
|
Wella Professional Illumina Hair colour
|
BODY CARE
|
54
|
BODY BUTTER
|
The Body Shop Dewberry Body Butter
|
55
|
BODY SCRUB/ EXFOLIATOR
|
Ilem Japan Natural Konjac Sponge – Charcoal
|
56
|
BODY MIST/ DEODORANT
|
Juicy Chemistry 5% AHA + 2% BHA Underarm Roll-on Deodorant
|
57
|
BODY WASH
|
The Body Shop British Rose Body Wash
|
58
|
BODY LOTION
|
Murshmallow Petal Pro-Collagen Body Moisturizer
|
FRAGRANCES, TOOLS, AND ACCESSORIES
|
59
|
BEST FRAGRANCE – FEMALE
|
Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Cologne
|
60
|
BEST FRAGRANCE – MALE
|
Prada Paradigme EAU DE PARFUM
|
61
|
UNISEX PERFUME
|
H&M Ruby Touch EAU DE PARFUM
|
62
|
Best New Fragrance Launch
|
Kylie Cosmetics Cosmic 2.0 Eau De Parfum
|
63
|
GUA SHA
|
House of Beauty Black Obsidian Anti-Ageing Guasha
|
64
|
CURLING IRON
|
Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer
|
65
|
STRAIGHTENING IRON
|
Ikonic Professional Gleam 3.0 Hair Straightener
|
66
|
HAIR DRYER
|
Ikonic Professional Dynamite+ Hair Dryer
|
67
|
UNDER-EYE PATCH
|
Nykaa Skin Hyaluronic Acid & Peptides Under-Eye Hydrogel Patch
|
68
|
ELECTRIC SHAVER
|
Ikonic Professional Bullet Hair Shaver
|
69
|
FALSE EYE LASHES
|
Rowh Beauty Envyé Half Lashes
|
70
|
BEST MAKEUP BRUSH
|
PAC 4-in-1 Makeup Brush
|
SOCIAL/PACKAGING
|
71
|
BEST PACKAGING
|
Hibiscus Monkey Ludo Box
|
72
|
BEST SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN
|
Kay Beauty Jelly Lip & Cheek Wand Campaign
|
73
|
BEST DIGITAL CAMPAIGN
|
Forest Essentials Take Your Time Campaign
|
74
|
FASTEST GROWING BEAUTY BRAND
|
Hyphen
|
75
|
Beauty with a Purpose
|
Hina Khan
|
76
|
Gen Next Star (male)
|
Vedang Raina
|
77
|
Gen Next Star (female)
|
Pratibha Ranta
|
78
|
Timeless Icon (male)
|
Kabir Bedi
|
79
|
Timeless Icon (female)
|
Shabana Azmi
|
80
|
The Golden Beauty
|
Tamannaah Bhatia
|
81
|
Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year
|
Kriti Sanon
|
82
|
Fresh Face Award
|
Shanaya Kapoor
|
83
|
Global Face Award
|
Ananya Panday
|
84
|
Eternal Muse Award
|
Aditi Rao Hydari
|
85
|
Rising Star Award
|
Ahan Shetty
|
86
|
Screen Stealer Award
|
Vijay Varma
|
87
|
Global Rising Star
|
Ishaan Khatter