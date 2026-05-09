Femina Beauty Awards 2026: Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, and Tamannaah Bhatia Lead a Star-Studded Night

~Hina Khan, Kabir Bedi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and a new generation of stars including Vedang Raina and Pratibha Ranta were honoured alongside industry favourites~

Femina hosted the Femina Beauty Awards 2026, co-powered by Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water on 06th May 2026 at Soraia. The first edition was a seamless blend of glamour, emotion and celebration, bringing together Bollywood’s most influential personalities across generations who have left a lasting impact on beauty, style and pop culture. Recognised as one of the most credible platforms in the beauty ecosystem, the awards honour innovation, efficacy, and consumer trust. Spanning over 70+ categories across skincare, haircare, make-up, fragrance, tools, and accessories highlighting both legacy and emerging brands shaping consumer behaviour and setting new benchmarks in a rapidly evolving market.

The awards brought together the best of the beauty world through a dual process of consumer voting and jury selection. They were judged by an esteemed jury comprising celebrity make-up artist Daniel Bauer, actor, drag artist and model Glorious Luna, content creator Prableen Kaur Bhomrah, actor and podcaster Naina Bhan, celebrity hairstylist Flavien Heldt, dermatologist Dr Madhuri Agarwal, luxury content creator Rizwan Bachav, entrepreneur and actor Rhea Chakraborty, critically acclaimed actor Rasika Dugal, Femina Editor-in-Chief Ambika Muttoo and Femina Beauty Editor Karen Alfonso.

Celebrating individuals shaping influence and culture, Tamannaah Bhatia was honoured as The Golden Beauty; Kriti Sanon received Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year; Shanaya Kapoor was recognised with Fresh Face Award; Ananya Panday was awarded the Global Face Award; and Aditi Rao Hydari was acknowledged as the Eternal Muse. Hina Khan was honoured for Beauty with a Purpose, while Vedang Raina and Pratibha Ranta were recognised as Gen Next Star (Male and Female). Ahan Shetty was awarded the Rising Star Award, Vijay Varma was honoured with the Screen Stealer Award, and Ishaan Khatter was recognised as the Global Rising Star. Kabir Bedi and Shabana Azmi were awarded Timeless Icon (Male and Female).

Brands across categories were honoured, including Lancôme, Foxtale, Laneige, and Bioderma in skincare, alongside M.A.C Cosmetics, Kay Beauty, and Yves Saint Laurent in makeup. In haircare, Olaplex, Moroccanoil and Wella Professional secured key wins, while The Body Shop stood out in body care. Jo Malone London, Prada, and H&M led across fragrance categories, with Kylie Cosmetics recognised for Best New Fragrance Launch for its Cosmic 2.0 Eau De Parfum. Beyond products, Kay Beauty was recognised for Best Social Media Campaign, Forest Essentials for Best Digital Campaign, and Hibiscus Monkey for Best Packaging, while Hyphen was honored for the Fastest Growing Beauty Brand, underlining the growing importance of storytelling, branding, and consumer engagement in the beauty industry.

With a legacy built on trust and authority, the Femina Beauty Awards continue to serve as a definitive benchmark for excellence in the beauty industry. As innovation accelerates and consumer expectations evolve, the platform remains committed to recognising the brands, products, and individuals shaping the future of beauty in India.

Full Winners List: