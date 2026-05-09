Femina Beauty Awards 2026: Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, and Tamannaah Bhatia Lead a Star-Studded Night

May 9, 2026 Neel Achary news 0

 ~Hina Khan, Kabir Bedi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and a new generation of stars including Vedang Raina and Pratibha Ranta were honoured alongside industry favourites~

Femina hosted the Femina Beauty Awards 2026, co-powered by Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water on 06th May 2026 at Soraia. The first edition was a seamless blend of glamour, emotion and celebration, bringing together Bollywood’s most influential personalities across generations who have left a lasting impact on beauty, style and pop culture. Recognised as one of the most credible platforms in the beauty ecosystem, the awards honour innovation, efficacy, and consumer trust. Spanning over 70+ categories across skincare, haircare, make-up, fragrance, tools, and accessories highlighting both legacy and emerging brands shaping consumer behaviour and setting new benchmarks in a rapidly evolving market.

Femina Beauty Awards 2026: Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, and Tamannaah Bhatia Lead a Star-Studded Night

 

The awards brought together the best of the beauty world through a dual process of consumer voting and jury selection. They were judged by an esteemed jury comprising celebrity make-up artist Daniel Bauer, actor, drag artist and model Glorious Luna, content creator Prableen Kaur Bhomrah, actor and podcaster Naina Bhan, celebrity hairstylist Flavien Heldt, dermatologist Dr Madhuri Agarwal, luxury content creator Rizwan Bachav, entrepreneur and actor Rhea Chakraborty, critically acclaimed actor Rasika Dugal, Femina Editor-in-Chief Ambika Muttoo and Femina Beauty Editor Karen Alfonso.

Femina Beauty Awards 2026: Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, and Tamannaah Bhatia Lead a Star-Studded Night

 

Celebrating individuals shaping influence and culture, Tamannaah Bhatia was honoured as The Golden Beauty; Kriti Sanon received Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year; Shanaya Kapoor was recognised with Fresh Face Award; Ananya Panday was awarded the Global Face Award; and Aditi Rao Hydari was acknowledged as the Eternal Muse. Hina Khan was honoured for Beauty with a Purpose, while Vedang Raina and Pratibha Ranta were recognised as Gen Next Star (Male and Female). Ahan Shetty was awarded the Rising Star Award, Vijay Varma was honoured with the Screen Stealer Award, and Ishaan Khatter was recognised as the Global Rising Star. Kabir Bedi and Shabana Azmi were awarded Timeless Icon (Male and Female).

Brands across categories were honoured, including Lancôme, Foxtale, Laneige, and Bioderma in skincare, alongside M.A.C Cosmetics, Kay Beauty, and Yves Saint Laurent in makeup. In haircare, Olaplex, Moroccanoil and Wella Professional secured key wins, while The Body Shop stood out in body care. Jo Malone London, Prada, and H&M led across fragrance categories, with Kylie Cosmetics recognised for Best New Fragrance Launch for its Cosmic 2.0 Eau De Parfum. Beyond products, Kay Beauty was recognised for Best Social Media Campaign, Forest Essentials for Best Digital Campaign, and Hibiscus Monkey for Best Packaging, while Hyphen was honored for the Fastest Growing Beauty Brand, underlining the growing importance of storytelling, branding, and consumer engagement in the beauty industry.

With a legacy built on trust and authority, the Femina Beauty Awards continue to serve as a definitive benchmark for excellence in the beauty industry. As innovation accelerates and consumer expectations evolve, the platform remains committed to recognising the brands, products, and individuals shaping the future of beauty in India.

Full Winners List:

SR NO

CATEGORY

 WINNER

SKIN CARE

1

FACIAL CLEANSER/WASH

Bioderma Pigmentbio Foaming Cream Brightening Exfoliating Cleanser

2

TONER

Moody 7D Hydroburst Hydra Milky Mochi Toner

3

EXFOLIATOR

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant

4

SERUM

Lancôme Génifique Ultimate Recovery Serum

5

CREAM-BASED MOISTURISER

Bioderma Atoderm Creme Ultra

6

GEL-BASED MOISTURISER

Forest Essentials Light Hydrating Facial Gel Panchpushp

7

PRO-AGEING SERUM

Kiehl’s Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum

8

PRO-AGEING MOISTURISER

Justhuman Microshots™ AgeDefying Peptide⁶ Cream

9

FACIAL OIL

Aminu Nourishing Sleep Oil

10

FACIAL MIST

Laneige Cream Skin Cerapeptide™ Toner Mist

11

EYE CREAM

Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado

12

FACE MASK

Foxtale Skin Radiance De-Tan Mask

13

MAKEUP REMOVER – OIL/MICELLAR WATER

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water

14

CLEANSING BALM

Farmacy Beauty Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm

15

SHEET MASK

Dr Jart+ Cryo Rubber Firming Mask

16

ANTI-ACNE SPOT TREATMENT

The Ordinary Sulfur Powder-To-Cream Concentrate

17

BEST SKINCARE LAUNCH 2025

Lancôme Genifique Ultimate Recovery Serum

18

SUNSCREEN

Bioderma Photoderm Crème SPF 50+

MAKEUP

19

PRIMER

Huda Beauty Easy Blur Silicone-Free Smoothing & Pore-Minimizing Primer

20

CONCEALER

Kay Beauty Soft Matte Full Coverage Concealer

21

FOUNDATION

M.A.C Cosmetics Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation

22

COLOUR CORRECTOR

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Under Eye Color Corrector

23

BLUSH

Kay Beauty Velvet Creme Multi-Use Blush

24

SETTING POWDER

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder

25

SETTING SPRAY

PAC Micro Finish Makeup Fixer

26

MASCARA

Benefit Cosmetics BADgal Bounce Volumizing Mascara

27

EYELINER

Stila Stay All Day Dual-Ended Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

28

EYESHADOW PALETTE

Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette

29

LIPSTICK

Kay Beauty Hydra Creme Lipstick

30

LIQUID LIPSTICK/TINT

Typsy Beauty Glacier Glow Plumping Lip Tint

31

LIP BALM/ LIP OIL

Yves Saint Laurent Loveshine Plumping Gloss

32

LIP GLOSS

M.A.C Cosmetics Lipglass Air

33

BROW PENCIL

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil

34

NAIL POLISH

O.P.I RapiDry™ Quick-Dry Nail Polish

35

TEEN FAVOURITE

Laneige Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum

36

HIGHLIGHTER

House of Makeup Pearly Glow Liquid Highlighter

37

BEST MAKEUP LAUNCH 2025

Flossy Cosmetics Face Glaze – Multi Balm

38

BRONZER

H&M Do-It-All Stick Bronzer

HAIRCARE

39

SHAMPOO

Redken Acidic Color Gloss Sulfate-Free Shampoo

40

CONDITIONER

fHair Rebuild Conditioner

41

HAIR MASK

The BIOTOP PROFESSIONAL 911 Quinoa Hair Mask

42

HAIR SERUM

Nexxus Promend Oil Resurrection

43

HAIR STYLING PRODUCT

Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS Dust It Mattifying Powder

44

DRY SHAMPOO

OUAI Super Dry Shampoo

45

PRE-WASH HAIR OIL

Raise Pre-wash Scalp Oil

46

POST-WASH HAIR OIL

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil

47

BEST CURLING CREAM

3TENX Hydrating Frizz Fixer Cream

48

LEAVE-IN CONDITIONER

Moroccanoil All in One Leave-in Conditioner

49

HAIR SPRAY

Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Medium

50

HEAT PROTECTANT

Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS Super Shield

51

HAIR MIST

Moroccanoil Treatment Mist

52

BEST HAIR CARE LAUNCH 2025

K Formula Molecular Magic Mask Leave-in

53

HAIR COLOUR

Wella Professional Illumina Hair colour

BODY CARE

54

BODY BUTTER

The Body Shop Dewberry Body Butter

55

BODY SCRUB/ EXFOLIATOR

Ilem Japan Natural Konjac Sponge – Charcoal

56

BODY MIST/ DEODORANT

Juicy Chemistry 5% AHA + 2% BHA Underarm Roll-on Deodorant

57

BODY WASH

The Body Shop British Rose Body Wash

58

BODY LOTION

Murshmallow Petal Pro-Collagen Body Moisturizer

FRAGRANCES, TOOLS, AND ACCESSORIES

59

BEST FRAGRANCE – FEMALE

Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Cologne

60

BEST FRAGRANCE – MALE

Prada Paradigme EAU DE PARFUM

61

UNISEX PERFUME

H&M Ruby Touch EAU DE PARFUM

62

Best New Fragrance Launch

Kylie Cosmetics Cosmic 2.0 Eau De Parfum

63

GUA SHA

House of Beauty Black Obsidian Anti-Ageing Guasha

64

CURLING IRON

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer

65

STRAIGHTENING IRON

Ikonic Professional Gleam 3.0 Hair Straightener

66

HAIR DRYER

Ikonic Professional Dynamite+ Hair Dryer

67

UNDER-EYE PATCH

Nykaa Skin Hyaluronic Acid & Peptides Under-Eye Hydrogel Patch

68

ELECTRIC SHAVER

Ikonic Professional Bullet Hair Shaver

69

FALSE EYE LASHES

Rowh Beauty Envyé Half Lashes

70

BEST MAKEUP BRUSH

PAC 4-in-1 Makeup Brush

SOCIAL/PACKAGING

71

BEST PACKAGING

Hibiscus Monkey Ludo Box

72

BEST SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

Kay Beauty Jelly Lip & Cheek Wand Campaign

73

BEST DIGITAL CAMPAIGN

Forest Essentials Take Your Time Campaign

74

FASTEST GROWING BEAUTY BRAND

Hyphen

75

Beauty with a Purpose

Hina Khan

76

Gen Next Star (male)

Vedang Raina

77

Gen Next Star (female)

Pratibha Ranta

78

Timeless Icon (male)

Kabir Bedi

79

Timeless Icon (female)

Shabana Azmi

80

 The Golden Beauty

Tamannaah Bhatia

81

Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year

Kriti Sanon

82

Fresh Face Award

Shanaya Kapoor

83

Global Face Award

Ananya Panday

84

Eternal Muse Award

Aditi Rao Hydari

85

Rising Star Award

Ahan Shetty

86

Screen Stealer Award

Vijay Varma

87

Global Rising Star

Ishaan Khatter

 

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