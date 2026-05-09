TVS Motor Company Strengthens Its TVS iQube Portfolio With A New S 4.7 kWh Variant

Chandigarh, May 9, 2026: TVS Motor Company (TVSM), a global leader in the two and three-wheeler segments, today announced the launch of TVS iQube S 4.7 kWh, the latest addition to India’s favourite family EV. Trusted by over 900,000 Indian families, TVS iQube has played a key role in driving electric mobility adoption in India. The TVS iQube S 4.7 kWh, priced at ₹1,37,142 (effective ex-showroom Delhi, inclusive of central and state subsidy) offers an IDC-certified range of 175 km, along with new colour options, enabling families to go further with greater ease and confidence.

Designed for everyday practicality, the larger battery enables riders to seamlessly navigate daily commutes as well as longer, unplanned journeys with greater confidence. Complementing the enhanced range are two new colour options – Magnificence Purple Beige and Harlequin Blue Beige, along with Titanium Grey Matte, further expanding choices for customers. As part of TVS Motor’s continuous endeavour to enhance its offerings based on deep customer understanding, the TVS iQube S has been upgraded to 4.7 kWh, offering higher battery capacity while retaining the familiar and dependable riding experience customers have come to trust.

TVS iQube is inspired by three fundamental principles: Giving customers the POWER OF CHOICE for range, connected capabilities and colours; Complete PEACE OF MIND around vehicle safety by adhering to latest norms and overall purchase experience leading to promise of delivery and the SIMPLICITY OF OPERATING the TVS iQube which is impactful yet hassle free. This will enable electric mobility accessibility to everyone and further establish TVS iQube’s proposition of being India’s favourite family EV. Currently, the TVS iQube Electric scooters are available in over 1,000 cities and 3,300 dealerships across India.