India Emerges as a Key Hub for AI-Led Mortgage Operations as Moder Scales Global Delivery

Bengaluru, May, 2026: Moder, a tech-enabled outsourcing firm serving the mortgage, banking, and insurance sectors, is expanding its AI-led capabilities in mortgage operations, with India emerging as its largest delivery hub, as financial institutions increasingly focus on reducing costs and improving turnaround times. Founded in 2021, the company has grown to over 7,400 employees globally, including more than 5,000 in India, and supports over 65 clients across key financial services markets.

As lenders navigate rising cost pressures, evolving regulatory requirements, and the need for faster loan processing, mortgage operations are undergoing a shift from manual, document-heavy workflows to more standardised, technology-led systems. Moder is aligning its operating model to this transition by combining domain expertise, global talent, and automation to streamline processes across the mortgage lifecycle, including loan origination, underwriting, servicing, and customer operations.

To support this shift, the company has been investing in AI-led capabilities through modeIQ, a platform developed in partnership with Palantir Technologies. The platform integrates data, decisioning, and workflow orchestration to translate policies into structured, auditable processes, enabling lenders to reduce manual intervention, improve consistency, and enhance predictability in outcomes across high-volume environments. This approach is helping financial institutions move toward more scalable and efficient operating models while maintaining compliance and control.

“Mortgage operations are at an inflection point, where traditional, labour-intensive models are no longer sustainable in a high-volume, high-compliance environment,” said Erik Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Moder. “What we are seeing is a shift toward integrated systems that bring together data, automation, and human expertise to deliver faster and more consistent outcomes. The role of AI in this transformation is not just to automate tasks, but to enable standardisation and control in processes that have historically been fragmented. India’s scale and capability make it central to how this transformation is being executed globally.”

Over the past five years, Moder has expanded its global footprint across India, the Philippines, Guatemala, Chile, and the United States, with India continuing to serve as its largest and fastest-growing hub. The company has also strengthened its technology ecosystem through partnerships with firms such as Gateless, ServisBOT, and Xpanse, enhancing capabilities across underwriting intelligence, customer engagement, and operational scalability. In parallel, Moder has developed internal automation capabilities through its Automation Foundry, including co-pilots, analytics dashboards, process mining tools, and workflow orchestration systems aimed at improving efficiency and reducing rework across the mortgage value chain.

Marking its five-year milestone, Moder has also announced a sustainability initiative involving the plantation of nearly 5,000 saplings across Karnataka, including Chikmagalur, Koppal, and Chikkaballapur districts, expected to be completed by July. The initiative reflects the company’s focus on responsible growth alongside its business expansion.

As Moder enters its next phase of growth, the company will continue to invest in AI-led capabilities, global delivery infrastructure, and talent, as financial institutions increasingly prioritise efficiency, resilience, and technology-driven transformation.