Bayireddi Foundation Undertakes Extensive Community Service Initiatives Amid Rising Summer Heat

Hyderabad, May 9, 2026: At a time when rising summer temperatures are causing significant hardship to commuters, workers and the general public across the state, Bayireddi Foundation undertook extensive community service initiatives across key locations in Hyderabad as part of its social responsibility efforts. Conducted over three days from May 7 to 9, the initiative included summer relief activities, a blood donation drive and food distribution programmes, benefiting thousands of people across the city.

Keeping the harsh summer conditions in mind, the Foundation distributed nearly 6,000 servings of lemon water and buttermilk at Raidurgam Metro Station, Gachibowli Junction and Hitech City areas. The initiative provided immediate relief to commuters, workers and members of the public travelling and working under extreme heat conditions. Volunteers actively participated in the drive by personally serving people at the locations.

In another key initiative, over 300 employees voluntarily donated blood during a blood donation camp organised in association with Chiranjeevi Eye & Blood Bank at Gachibowli. The collected blood will support emergency medical requirements for patients across the city. The enthusiastic participation from employees emerged as one of the highlights of the programme.

The Foundation also distributed around 1,000 food packets to cancer patients, attendants and hospital staff at Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute. The initiative brought comfort to several families who had travelled from distant places for treatment.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Pindi, Vice President HR & TA at Phenom, said, “Standing with society during times of need is the responsibility of every organisation. We are happy to see our employees voluntarily participate in these service activities. We will continue to support initiatives that create a meaningful impact in the community.”

Founded by Mahe Bayireddi and Hari Bayireddi, the Bayireddi Foundation continues to support underserved communities through initiatives focused on healthcare, education and social development.