Electrosteel Celebrates its Noble Skill Development Initiative with a Valedictory Ceremony

Srikalahasti, January 15th, 2025: Electrosteel Castings Limited (ECL), a global leader in Ductile Iron Pipes and Fittings, hosted a Valedictory function at its premises at Srikalahasti Works, for the first batch of its Beautician Course, organised as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts. The programme was held to felicitate beneficiaries for the successful completion of their skill-training program and inaugurate the next batch. Shri L. Subbarayudu, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Tirupati graced the occasion as Chief Guest, along with his wife.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, ECL has been implementing skill development programs to empower communities in and around the villages of Srikalahasti. A beautician course, conducted over a period of 90 days was organized to empower women and focuses on equipping women with employable skills in the beauty and wellness sector. The second batch saw 30 new trainees joining, signifying the program’s growing reach and impact within the local community. This initiative reflects ECL’s commitment to fostering self-reliance and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for women in the region.

Addressing the event, Suresh Khandelwal, Executive Director, Srikalahasti Works said, “We take pride in our CSR initiatives that aim to uplift communities by addressing their unique needs, with the main objective being enhancing livelihoods, improving health, empowering women, and promoting self-employment in Srikalahasti and surrounding areas”. On the occasion, Dorairauj, Senior General Manager, Srikalahasti Works said: “Electrosteel has a proud tradition of giving back to society through its CSR initiatives. With programs such as these, we are not only imparting skills, but creating a long-term opportunity which brings in self-sufficiency and strengthens the community as a whole.”

At the event, the CSR Report showcasing the company’s various social initiatives was also presented to the Superintendent of Police. Electrosteel Castings Limited for long has focused on many initiatives to enhance the livelihood of communities in and around the Srikalahasti village through active CSR in the areas of Health, Education, Empowerment, Infrastructure Development, and Sports.