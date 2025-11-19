EnAble India-BIAL unveil new models for inclusive travel and design at Open Sky Open Mind Summit and Awards 2025

Bengaluru, 19 Nov: EnAble India and Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) co-created the Open Sky Open Mind (OSOM) Summit and Awards 2025, which was held at BLR Airport on 17th November 2025. It was a one-of-a-kind global platform celebrating innovation, inclusion, and impact. The event created a platform that brought together airport leaders, startups, global innovators, and changemakers with and without disabilities to reimagine what accessibility and inclusive mobility can look like for India and the world.

Designed as an immersive, experience-led conference, OSOM 2025 showcased how airports, technology, and universal design can work together to build an ecosystem where every person, regardless of disability, can navigate the world with dignity and independence.

Dipesh Sutariya, Co-founder, Trustee, Chairman & Managing Director, EnAble India said, “Inclusion means business! Persons with disabilities are contributors, creators, consumers and essential participants in India’s economic growth. OSOM 2025 demonstrates that when technology, design and human intent come together, we build solutions that benefit everyone. Our partnership with BIAL exemplifies how inclusion drives innovation and empathy and shows what India can achieve through collective action. This is the blueprint for the Purple Economy – where profit meets purpose.” Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO, BIAL said, “At BIAL, we believe airports are inclusive melting pots that truly reflect the diversity of the world they connect. That belief inspired OSOM, a platform to co-create meaningful, real-world solutions by bringing together employees, passengers, innovators, startups, and organisations like EnAble India. As these ideas take shape, we aim to build innovations that not only elevate the experience at BLR Airport but also set new benchmarks for accessibility across airports worldwide. Because when you make airports more accessible, you open the world to people with different abilities, empowering them to travel, connect, work, and share ideas.”

This year’s edition positioned the partnership between BIAL, EnAble India, startups, and grassroots innovators as a model of multi-stakeholder collaboration that supports India’s journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047, where accessibility is engineered into the nation’s infrastructure, economy, and everyday experiences.

The conference featured a curated exhibition of grassroots accessibility innovations, a startup one-on-one meeting forum, a panel discussion on Airport accessibility, a high-impact fashion show led by models with disabilities from within the BLR Airport community, and an award ceremony honouring innovators transforming accessibility across India. The event also hosted global delegates from Zero Project and leaders from the disability inclusion movement.

A defining highlight of the event was the powerful human-interest stories spotlighted throughout the day, featuring entrepreneurs with disabilities, grassroots innovators, mobility-tech founders, and creative professionals who are reshaping India’s accessibility landscape. Their journeys reinforced OSOM’s core belief: innovation flourishes when diverse minds and experiences are included at every stage of design and decision-making.