CIMP to Host Two-Day IDE Capacity Building Workshop on Nov 20–21, 2025

CIMP is organizing a two-day residential capacity building workshop on Innovation, Design & Entrepreneurship (IDE) on 20th–21st November 2025 at its CIMP campus Mithapur, in collaboration with The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC).

The workshop is organised under the School Innovation Contest (PM SHRI Schools). The aim is to enhance the innovation capacity of District Education Officers, DIET faculty members, and SCERT officials by strengthening their exposure to innovation-led learning, design thinking methodologies, and entrepreneurship-based problem-solving approaches.

The workshop features expert-led sessions, hands-on exercises, and peer learning, delivered by experienced professionals from leading national innovation bodies, incubation centres, and industry.

The experts at the workshop will be Dr. Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer, Ministry of HRD, Government of India (MIC); Mr. Vibham Vyas, Startup Fellow & Regional Coordinator, AICTE Delhi (MIC); Ms. Gauri Gopinath, Industry Expert, Wadhwani Foundation; Mr. Joseph Paul Arckalyan, General Manager, Incubation Centre, IIT Patna (IC IITP); Pramod Karn, COO, AICBV Foundation (Atal Incubation Centre) and Dr. Md. Safiullah, Assistant Professor & Director, IQAC, Centre for Innovation & Legal Foundation (CNLU Incubation Centre).

Prof. (Dr.) Rana Singh, Director, CIMP, said “It gives us immense pleasure to organize such workshops, and I am delighted to welcome our esteemed members whose presence will greatly contribute to enhancing the innovation capacity of District Education Officers, DIET faculty, and SCERT officials. We look forward to engaging discussions and to making this a truly fruitful event.”

Mr. Kumod Kumar, CAO, CIMP Business Incubation & Innovation Foundation, stated: “our motto is to nurture innovation. This workshop specially focuses on innovation in school education. . I feel it’s an important step towards empowering educators with tools and skills required to cultivate creativity, design thinking, and entrepreneurial spirit among students”.