Engineering a Greener Future: How One Engineer is Making Direct Mail Sustainable

By Neel Achary

In an era dominated by digital noise, direct mail marketing has experienced a remarkable resurgence, offering a tangible touchpoint that cuts through the clutter. However, its paper-based nature places it directly in the crosshairs of the modern eco-conscious consumer.

Recent industry research commissioned by Franklin Madison Direct indicates that direct mail is demonstrating its enduring relevance. The 2025 Direct Mail Marketing Benchmark Report reveals that 67% of marketers experienced enhanced performance in direct mail over the last year, marking the most significant increase among all direct marketing channels, which include email and social media. This latest report offers an examination of the present direct mail marketing environment and its efficacy, highlighting data gathered from both B2B and B2C marketing executives as well as consumers.

One company seeing this surge is Georgia-based QC Direct Mail, and its Manufacturing Process Engineer John Rivera is tackling this paradox head-on, proving that sustainability and profitability can be delivered in the same envelope.

With a robust background in production engineering and financial management, Rivera is applying a unique, data-driven approach to revolutionize a traditional industry. His mission is to optimize every step of the production process, transforming direct mail from a perceived environmental liability into a model of modern, responsible marketing.

“It’s true, direct mail relies on paper, but I make sustainability a priority in every step of the process,” Rivera states. “For me, sustainability is not only about protecting the environment—it also lowers costs for businesses and makes direct mail more competitive in the long run.”

This dual focus on ecological and economic efficiency is at the core of his strategy. Rivera’s methods include utilizing recyclable materials, soy-based eco-friendly inks, and sophisticated on-demand printing systems to eliminate excess production and inventory waste. By meticulously optimizing print runs and formats, his initiatives significantly reduce paper consumption and resource use.

A key component of this strategy is the integration of advanced technology. Rivera employs AI-based quality control systems to catch errors before they become wasted materials, preventing thousands of misprints from being discarded daily. Furthermore, he uses SAP Integrated Business Planning (IBP) forecasting tools to accurately predict material needs, preventing both shortages and costly overstocking.

“I enhance efficiency by introducing automation and predictive technologies that make production faster and smarter,” he explains. “At the same time, I focus on sustainability by reducing waste and implementing eco-friendly materials.”

His expertise also guides clients in making informed material choices. He recommends recycled and Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified paper for eco-conscious campaigns, while also advising on the practical use of coated stocks for high-impact catalogs or lightweight matte paper for cost-effective, high-volume postcards—all while ensuring compliance with USPS regulations.

The demand for this efficient and sustainable approach is broad. Rivera notes that diverse sectors, from local small businesses and healthcare providers to major financial institutions and e-commerce giants, rely on direct mail for its high response rates and personal touch. His work ensures these campaigns are not only effective but also responsible.

By redesigning workflows to eliminate bottlenecks and training staff in best practices, Rivera’s engineering solutions ensure QC Direct Mail can produce more with less—less time, fewer resources, and less environmental impact. His career, which spans process mapping, financial analysis, and production supervision, provides the perfect blend of skills to drive this change.

In the hands of innovators like John Rivera, the future of direct mail is not just physical—it’s sustainable, efficient, and more critical to the marketing mix than ever before.