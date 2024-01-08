Enterprises must navigate through challenges to ensure responsible and ethical deployment of AI solutions, says GlobalData

8 January 2024:Generative AI has raised new challenges related to ‘Responsible AI’, catapulting concerns into the headlines and forcing enterprises to revisit their AI policies at a time when they investigate new potential applications. Enterprises need to ensure that AI solutions are implemented in a responsible and ethical way, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Responsible AI refers to the ideal that AI projects, whether based on predictive AI or generative AI, are deployed in a manner that safeguards privacy, does not cause harm, is as transparent as possible, is free from bias, and is fair to all that are impacted by them. The recent lawsuit filed by the New York Times against Microsoft and OpenAI for copyright infringement highlights the challenges our society faces in implementing AI in a responsible manner.