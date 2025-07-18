Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Elects Ms. Kristin L. Smallwood to Board of Directors

PRINCETON, N.J., July 18, 2025 — Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT), today announced that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) has elected Ms. Kristin L. Smallwood to serve on the company’s Board. With this election, the Board consists of eight members, seven of whom are independent.

“On behalf of our Board and EPRT, I am pleased to welcome Kristin to the Board,” said Scott A. Estes, Chairman of the Board of EPRT. “Kristin gained experience through her long tenure as a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers (“PwC”), where she served as the leader of PwC’s US Automotive Assurance Sector for four years and served numerous publicly traded audit clients. Kristin will bring unique perspective through her knowledge in key areas of corporate governance, including financial analysis, audit matters, matters associated with compliance with the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and public reporting. We look forward to adding her diverse experience, relevant background, and commitment to strong corporate governance and enhancing stockholder value, to the Board.”

Kristin L. Smallwood. Ms. Smallwood has almost 30 years of experience providing audit and audit-related services to large global companies with PwC. Ms. Smallwood was a partner with PwC from 2006 until her retirement in 2025. Ms. Smallwood served a broad spectrum of publicly traded and privately held clients in an audit capacity focused on complex issues in accounting, auditing, risk management, and regulatory and securities matters. Ms. Smallwood also served clients in a non-audit capacity in the Transaction Services Practice focused on sell-side and buy-side analyses and complex transactional accounting such as sale-leaseback and purchase price allocation accounting. Her leadership experience with PwC includes service as the US Automotive Assurance Sector Leader from 2015 until 2018. Prior to PwC, Ms. Smallwood worked at Michigan National Bank in commercial lending from 1991 to 1994. Ms. Smallwood serves on the Board of Directors of United Way for Southeastern Michigan as the Audit Committee Chair. Ms. Smallwood also serves on the Board of Inforum, a not-for-profit organization focused on accelerating careers for women in business. Ms. Smallwood received a B.A. in Economics from Albion College in 1991 and an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Michigan in 1996. Ms. Smallwood is a Certified Public Accountant.