European Defense Plans Boost German DAX 40 to Record High

Market Analysis by Quasar Elizundia, Expert Research Strategist at Pepperstone

– March 03, 2025 –

“The trading week kicks off with strong optimism in major global indices, with the DAX 40 in Frankfurt reaching a new record, rising over 3% and surpassing the 22,300-point mark. This outstanding performance is backed by investment fund prospects focused on defense and infrastructure projects, for which a plan worth nearly one trillion euros is under discussion. Some German companies linked to these sectors have even achieved double-digit gains, supporting the German index.

On the geopolitical front, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced the development of a peace plan for Ukraine, following a tense meeting between former U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The goal of European powers is to maintain market stability and confidence, despite uncertainty stemming from negotiations with Washington and potential trade frictions. However, the threat of new U.S. tariffs remains one of the primary risk factors for the region.

On the macroeconomic side, the eurozone inflation data —which stood at 2.4% annually in February, slightly above the 2.3% forecast— continues to support expectations of an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank this week. While energy and services showed some moderation in their increases, the rise in unprocessed food (3.1%) and non-energy industrial goods (0.6%) suggests that price dynamics still require monitoring. In this context, core inflation fell to 2.6%, remaining above expectations but marking its lowest level since January 2022.

In terms of immediate impact, the strength of the defense sector and infrastructure investments could sustain the bullish momentum in European equities. This scenario highlights the importance of coordination between European leaders and negotiations with the U.S., which will be crucial to supporting economic momentum and avoiding trade tensions.

With this positive market environment at the start of the week, there are promising opportunities for European markets, as long as the key players strike a balance between defense spending ambitions, the geopolitical implications of the Ukraine peace plan, and the risks associated with U.S. trade policy.”