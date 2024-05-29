New Delhi, 29th May 2024: Elan at The Lodhi, renowned for its commitment to culinary excellence, extends a royal invitation to discerning gastronomes to delve into the enigmatic world of the Nawabs with A Feast Fit for Royalty—an exclusive dining pop-up curated by the well-known Lucknow-based chef Mujeeb Ur Rehman. Guests are invited to discover the opulent gastronomic history of one of the oldest culinary legacies of India—Murshidabad—from May 30 to June 2.

The menu boasts not only rich Bihari Boti, the succulent Murshidabad Gosht Stew, or the aromatic Yakhni Gosht Pulao, but also delicacies including Majlisi Kebab, Mache Rezaala, Kulcha Nawabi, Murgr Korma, and Viryani Mach. For dessert, one can opt for the Seven-Layer Sweet Paratha, Sewiyan Kheer, or the much-loved Shahi Tukra. And within Elan’s magnificent embrace, the Nawabi flavours are sure to weave a captivating tapestry of indulgence.

Nestled along the banks of the Bhagirathi River, Murshidabad, once a cosmopolitan hub of Bengal, still whispers tales of grandeur and an epicurean legacy that has lasted the ages. Once the resplendent capital of Bengal Subah, or Mughal Bengal, it played silent witness to the lavish feasts of the last Nawab, Siraj Ud Daula. The city’s cooking heritage, a testament to a bygone era of unparalleled culinary finesse, defined an era.

“As a chef, I am not just crafting dishes; I am weaving stories of my heritage onto every plate. Each recipe carries the essence of my ancestral legacy, infused with a passion for culinary artistry. Through every bite, I invite you to embark on a journey through time, savouring the flavours of Nawabi tradition and the richness of our cultural tapestry,” says Chef Rehman.

Chef Rehman’s culinary journey is a delicious fusion of ancestral heritage and personal passion. His lineage traces back to the Royal Kitchens of Awadh during British rule, where his great-grandfather, Abdul Raheem Quraishi, played a pivotal role in shaping culinary traditions. Immersed in captivating tales of Nawabs and their regal feasts and under his grandfather’s tutelage, Chef Rehman’s curiosity for food blossomed into a deep-seated love for the art of cooking.

At this imperial pop-up, guests will journey through time as Persian influences intertwine seamlessly with local flavours, with each dish paying tribute to the timeless legacy of Nawab Murshid and the culinary artisans who shaped it. Diners can indulge in the opulence of Sheherwali cuisine, a tantalising fusion of Eastern and Western Indian culinary traditions that seek direct influence from Oswal Jains who had settled in the area, the Afghans, the Mughals, and, of course, from regional Bengal. Hence, one can see the prominent use of nuts, poppy seeds, rose water, mustard oil, and panch phoron spice.

Surrounded by Elan’s splendid atmosphere, this pop-up is sure to be a true feast for the senses.

Venue: Elan, The Lodhi New Delhi

Dates: 30th May – 2nd June

Time: Lunch and Dinner, A la Carte menu