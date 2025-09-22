First 12 hours of India’s quickest sale: Instamart’s first-ever Quick India Movement sees 5X surge in traffic, multifold jump in demand across categories

National, September 22, 2025: Instamart’s inaugural Quick India Movement Sale (QIM) has made a blockbuster debut, setting new benchmarks for festive shopping in the quick commerce space. Day 1 of the 10-day event delivered an explosive start* – In the first hour itself, platform traffic surged fivefold, while overall orders crossed highest-ever volumes by the end of the day, reflecting unprecedented consumer excitement to get mega deals in minutes. The record-breaking debut highlights not just the scale of the sale but also the growing adoption of lightning-fast, convenience-driven shopping across metros and emerging cities alike.

Phone frenzy

The early momentum has been powered by unprecedented demand across categories, with several products becoming instant bestsellers and nearing stockout within hours. “iPhone” topped search charts, hitting its highest-ever search levels with the launch of the new iPhone 17 Series. Instamart is delivering the iPhone 17 in select locations. For phones, Instamart saw nearly 20x growth in orders within the first two hours of the sale. In the electronics category, earbuds witnessed a 30x surge in just two hours of launch, making it one of the hottest products during the first day of sale.

Surge in Tier 2 and beyond

Instamart’s Quick India Movement Sales’ momentum extended well beyond metros, reflecting the platform’s nationwide reach. Tier 1 cities led in overall contribution, with Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Mumbai together accounting for a significant share of Day 1 sales. At the same time, Tier 2 cities delivered standout growth in orders compared to regular days, with Bathinda (18x), Ludhiana (15x), Kota (12x), Meerut (12x), and Amritsar (12x) saw standout growth – led by earbuds, energy drinks, and dishwash products, reflecting diverse demand nationwide.

Regional clusters across Punjab and Uttar Pradesh emerged as high-growth hotspots, underscoring the widening appeal of quick commerce beyond major metros. Udaipur led as the fastest city for 10-minute deliveries, followed by Panipat, Goa, Thrissur, Madurai, Meerut, Palakkad, and Kanchipuram.

Shoppers embraced the Quick India Movement Sale with unmatched enthusiasm, taking advantage of lightning-fast delivery to get their favorite products in record time. Many items were snagged at unbelievable prices, from everyday essentials like towels for ₹19 to earbuds at ₹199. Golden Hour was led by healthy snacks (protein bars) and personal care items (soaps, deodorants, baby wipes, detergents).

Home Essentials

Home essentials saw a massive surge in demand, with shoppers upgrading their living spaces for the festive season. In the first two hours of the sale going live, Bedsheets were the most snagged item in 124 cities, while Yoga Mats grew 100x and were snapped up in 62 cities. Interestingly, Brooms are sweeping the board with a phenomenal 40x jump in overall sales. This everyday item has become a surprise superstar of the sale.

Pantry staples like Groundnut Oil, Cow Ghee, and Sunflower Oil flew off the shelves. Energy Drinks surged, with sales multiplying by over 10 times to keep shoppers fueled up. Healthy snacks like Makhana (7x) and Cashews (8.6x) are also having a huge moment. Quick meals and drinks are a massive hit, perfect for busy shoppers. Sales of Instant Noodles and Instant Coffee multiplied by 2.5x and 3x, respectively, driven by huge order volumes. Chocolate Bars remain the undisputed crowd-pleaser, and absolutely dominated with a high number of orders within a few hours.

Kitchen & Dining

Kitchen and dining essentials cooked up a storm on Day 1. Popular items such as Tawas and Gas Stoves (50x) and Kadhais (50x), sold rapidly, indicating a nationwide focus on home cooking. Mixers, air fryers, and cookware sets from top brands saw unprecedented traction.

Personal Care & Grooming

Trimmers, hair care products, and face washes saw high demand, delivering both everyday essentials and premium grooming options to shoppers in record time.

Instamart’s Quick India Movement Sale is live until 28th September on the Swiggy and Instamart apps, offering 9 more days of 50–90% savings*, lightning-fast 10-minute delivery*, and festive cheer. Shoppers can grab hourly drops, top launches, and massive discounts across categories, with over 50,000 products from brands like boAt, Philips, Bergner, Pampers, Nestasia, AirWick, Apple, OnePlus, JBL, Marshall, L’Oréal Paris, D’Decor, Barbie, LEGO, Dove, and more.

Instamart has partnered with leading banks and digital wallets to extend additional savings to customers during the Quick India Movement Sale. Shoppers can avail discounts* with Axis, ICICI, RBL, HSBC, IDFC, and AU Bank cards, along with an additional 10% cashback for Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card users.

*Data based on order analysis of the first 12 hours of the Quick India Movement Sale on Instamart, in comparison to average orders across categories*