Flagship Competitions Open for Applications the Start-up Contest By SITL Expands to The Entire Logistics Innovation Ecosystem

The International Transport and Logistics Exhibition (SITL) will make its big return to Paris Nord Villepinte from March 31 to April 2, 2026, under the theme “New Territories to Conquer.”

True catalysts for innovation, the Innovation Awards by SITL and the Start-up Contest by SITL, organized in partnership with SprintProject, are now open for applications.

These two competitions, which highlight solutions transforming the Transport & Logistics chain, offer companies and start-ups unique media visibility, access to strategic networks (investors, major accounts, institutions) and sector recognition that sets the standard. In 2025, they received 72 submissions (+33% vs 2024), 31% of which were international, confirming SITL as a major platform for logistics innovation in Europe.

In a rapidly changing market, driven by a historic acceleration in investments in logistics digitalization — more than USD 67 billion expected in 2025 worldwide — innovation has become a strategic lever for the entire Transport & Logistics chain. The rise of connected technologies and low-carbon solutions is opening new perspectives, and the dynamism of young companies is providing fertile ground for developing agile and sustainable answers to the sector’s operational challenges. Start-ups are thus positioning themselves as key players in performance, environmental transition and the transformation of logistics models.

A major new feature this year: the Start-up Contest by SITL is now open to all young companies in the sector, whether they are exhibitors or not.

This significant evolution gives innovative start-ups the opportunity to join the competition and, for some, to take part for the first time in a major trade show such as SITL. It also makes it possible to fully showcase the richness and diversity of the Transport & Logistics ecosystem by giving the public a concrete overview of emerging innovations in a context marked by geopolitical tensions, decarbonization imperatives and rapid technological shifts.

The visibility offered will be tailored to each start-up’s status, ensuring that all — exhibitors and non-exhibitors alike — benefit from a clear, coherent and high-value presentation within the show’s innovation framework.

This momentum will continue through an approach based on openness and strengthened cooperation, designed to stimulate exchanges between start-ups, major groups and institutions. SITL will also reinforce its ties with incubation and innovation ecosystems to encourage the emergence of new, high-impact initiatives for the industry.

“More than ever, innovation is the key to addressing the challenges facing transport and logistics. The SITL Awards and the Start-up Contest embody the vitality and creativity of a sector undergoing profound transformation. By opening the Start-up Contest to the entire ecosystem, we aim to uncover even more European gems and make SITL a true accelerator of cross-border cooperation and innovation.”

Laurence Gaborieau, Director of the Transport & Logistics Division, RX France.

START-UP CONTEST BY SITL 2026 : A COMPETITION REACHING A NEW MILESTONE

The Start-up Contest by SITL highlights the entrepreneurs shaping the future of transport and logistics. A true springboard for influence and opportunities, it offers young companies privileged access to a network of investors, major accounts and public partners, as well as visibility on the Innovation Festival stage — a central area of the exhibition dedicated to breakthrough solutions and collaboration between established players and start-ups.

Selected start-ups — both exhibitors and non-exhibitors — will pitch on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, before a jury made up of leading decision-makers in logistics, supply chain, retail and innovation, prior to the announcement of the winners.

This year, the Start-up Contest by SITL will award two distinctions: the Start-up Award for an exhibiting start-up and the “Pépite Award” for a non-exhibiting start-up, ensuring fair recognition across the entire ecosystem. In 2025, InVirtus Technologies won ahead of Square Miles and Atoptima, illustrating the competition’s ability to spotlight emerging players in the sector.

Eligible companies are start-ups less than five years old, with at least three team members, majority-owned by their founders, presenting an innovation launched within the past six months and equipped with a demonstrator or prototype — in line with the 2026 competition criteria.

“For the past eight years, SprintProject has been proudly supporting the Start-up Contest by SITL and the Innovation Awards by SITL. This opening to the entire innovation ecosystem reflects our mission: to identify, analyze and promote the solutions that are shaping the future of this great industry, for a more efficient, resilient and sustainable global Supply Chain.”

Fabien Esnoult, CEO of SprintProject.

INNOVATION AWARDS BY SITL: THE OTHER MAJOR SHOWCASE OF LOGISTICS EXCELLENCE

Alongside the Start-up Contest by SITL, the Innovation Awards by SITL have established themselves as one of the exhibition’s flagship events. Each year, they highlight the most promising initiatives in a sector undergoing profound change, where AI, automation, decarbonization, robotics and operational performance are reshaping the landscape of European logistics.

The 2026 Innovation Awards will honor high-impact projects in five categories:

• Operations (logistics providers and carriers)

• Intralogistics, automation and robotics

• Infrastructure, real estate and territories

• Logistics services and solutions

• Innovative HR policy and employer attractiveness

They will be assessed by an expanded jury composed of experts from industry, innovation, academia and public institutions, based on criteria such as technical performance, user benefits, environmental impact and contribution to societal challenges.

In 2025, the awards highlighted Mediterranean Shipping Company France, STILL, Sealed Air Corporation, Nomadia, Digital Logistic Services and Dexory, confirming the diversity of the innovations recognized.