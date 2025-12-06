Xiaomi India and YouWeCan Empowered Over 1.5 Lakh Women With Early Breast Cancer Screening; Announces Swasth Mahila Swasth Bharat 2.0

India, Dec 06th: Xiaomi India, in partnership with the Yuvraj Singh Foundation (YouWeCan), today announced the successful conclusion of Phase 1 of the Swasth Mahila Swasth Bharat (SMSB) campaign, a pioneering breast cancer screening initiative across 15 aspirational districts in 15 states of India. Over the past year, the programme screened 1.5 lakh women and educated more than 4 lakh women about breast health, early detection, and self-breast examination. Building on this transformative impact, Phase 2 of the Swasth Mahila Swasth Bharat initiative will further scale to reach an additional 60,000 women within the same districts over the next six months, reaffirming Xiaomi India’s enduring commitment to early detection and improved health access for women in underserved communities.

“With Swasth Mahila Swasth Bharat, our aim has been simple – to enable more women to access early screening, information, and timely support. The stories and outcomes emerging from the ground show the real difference this initiative is making. We appreciate Yuvraj Singh-led YouWeCan Foundation for being a steadfast partner in helping us bring this change to more communities,” said Sudhin Mathur, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India. “Partnerships like this are what turn awareness into action. Seeing Xiaomi India and the YouWeCan team lead the Swasth Mahila Swasth Bharat programme means more women in underserved communities can access early detection and timely care. We’re humbled to work with Xiaomi India and sincerely appreciate their efforts in driving such a meaningful impact. It’s inspiring to collaborate with partners who share our belief that real change happens when brands and foundations come together for a common purpose,” said Yuvraj Singh, Founder, YouWeCan Foundation.

Encouraged by the response and the trust communities have placed in the campaign, Phase 2 of SMSB will expand its reach within the same 15 aspirational districts, focusing on three strategic pillars: strengthening referral pathways for timely treatment, establishing regular re-screening protocols to detect new cases early, and scaling peer-led advocacy to embed breast health awareness in communities. The programme will continue engaging women, families, and local influencers to foster lasting behaviour change. Additionally, it reinforces coordination with the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS), ensuring alignment between private and government efforts for sustained impact.

“Technology finds its highest meaning when it serves humanity’s deepest needs. Phase 1 of Swasth Mahila Swasth Bharat has already made a real difference on the ground, reaching women in aspirational districts who often face barriers to preventive healthcare. From enabling early screenings to connecting confirmed cases with timely medical support, the programme is helping women prioritise their health with confidence. This reflects Xiaomi’s philosophy of creating meaningful impact through purposeful action. With Phase 2, we’ll extend this reach even further, strengthening awareness and ensuring more women feel supported at every step of their health journey. Because when women are empowered to take charge of their health, families grow stronger and the country progresses,” said Varun Madan, Chief People Officer & Head of Integrated Management, Xiaomi India.

SMSB exemplifies how technology, community engagement, and strategic corporate partnerships can transform health outcomes in India’s aspirational districts—bringing hope, dignity, and life-saving care to women across these focus regions.