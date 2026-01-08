Fluentgrid Completes Wirepas Certified HES Integration, Joining The Growing Ecosystem For Smart Electricity Metering

Jan 08: Fluentgrid Ltd., a leading provider of utility digitalization platforms and advanced grid management solutions, today announced joining the Wirepas ecosystem and completing full integration of its Head-End System (HES) with the Wirepas Certified platform.

This milestone allows utilities and AMI service providers to seamlessly deploy Wirepas-based networks using Fluentgrid’s proven HES, enabling scalable, multi-vendor smart electricity metering rollouts with assured data reliability and secure, standards-aligned performance. Fluentgrid has already initiated its first pilots on the integrated platform, with early results confirming strong interoperability and field readiness. The integration reinforces both companies’ commitment to supporting India’s RDSS program by ensuring solutions that directly address the needs of utilities and the realities of large-scale deployment.

“Fluentgrid has always been committed to providing utilities with open, flexible and future-proof digital infrastructure,” said Vipresh Gannamani, Director, Fluentgrid. “By integrating our Head-End System with the Wirepas Certified platform, we are expanding the choice and interoperability available to our customers. This collaboration ensures that utilities can adopt large-scale mesh deployments with confidence, supported by a robust, field-tested ecosystem, aligned with the national goal of enabling the RDSS vision.” Wirepas CEO Teppo Hemiä commented: “Fluentgrid’s integration brings tremendous value to the Wirepas ecosystem in India. A strong and interoperable Head-End System is essential for the scale the market demands. Their completed integration and ongoing pilots are proofs of real progress towards open, multi-vendor smart metering architectures, and fully in line with our focus on supporting utilities and helping India achieve the ambitions of the RDSS program.”

The combined capabilities of Fluentgrid’s HES and the Wirepas Certified platform provide utilities, AMISPs and system integrators with an ultra-resilient, infinitely scalable solution that accelerates deployment timelines while maintaining full transparency and interoperability across the value chain.