National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Government of Uttar Pradesh arranged an Interactive Workshop on SME IPO- ‘Karobaar ki Udaan’ in Kanpur

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in collaboration with Government of Uttar Pradesh successfully conducted an interactive seminar on SME IPO – “Karobaar ki Udaan” at Kanpur on January 7, 2026.

The event commenced with a ceremonial lamp lighting and was graced by several senior dignitaries, including Shri Ramesh Awasthi, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Kanpur, Shri. Rakesh Sachan, Hon’ble Minister of MSME, Khadi, Village Industries, Sericulture and Textile, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Jitendra Pratap Singh, District Magistrate, Kanpur, Shri Raj Kamal Yadav, Managing Director, UP Small Industries Corporation and Shri K. Vijayendra Pandian, Commissioner & Director, Industries Department.

The event was attended by selected group of SME promoters as well as finance professionals and capital market participants from the cities of Lucknow and Kanpur.

Shri Ramesh Awasthi, Member of Parliament, Kanpur said, “Today, with NSE, we have organized an engaging workshop through which awareness of public capital markets and SME IPO was shared with entrepreneurs. This seminar is a unique initiative, being organized for the first time in Kanpur, and is expected to give a strong boost to its economic development and is a step towards making it a model city for industrial growth. Such initiatives underscore our commitment to help SMEs of Uttar Pradesh scale faster and compete not only nationally but at a global scale.”

Shri Rakesh Sachan, Minister of MSME, Khadi, Village Industries, Sericulture and Textile, Government of Uttar Pradesh said, “This initiative has gone a long way to fuel the rapid expansion and growth of the MSME sector. Many businesses in Kanpur and UP are leaders in their local markets. Through this seminar, participants could learn how capital markets help such companies become national brands.”

Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, NSE, who delivered the keynote address at the event said, “We have been working closely with multiple stakeholders to make capital markets more accessible to MSMEs. This workshop, organised with the support of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, reflects the policy thrust under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji to build a strong and inclusive business ecosystem. Cities like Kanpur, with their rich industrial heritage and entrepreneurial strength, have the potential to produce the next generation of listed companies. Capital markets provide long-term capital and help businesses scale and institutionalize.”

NSE thanked Shri Ramesh Awasthi Ji, Hon’ble Member of Parliament from Kanpur, for his support in organising the workshop and for his continued efforts to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the region. NSE also acknowledged the contribution of Achintya Securities for their initiative in organising the event and their work towards the development of Kanpur, in line with the Viksit Bharat vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji.

As of today, 705 companies from various sectors are listed on NSE Emerge platform and have collectively raised over Rs. 21,489 Crs. The total market capitalisation of these companies is approximately INR 2,27,000 Cr.

From Uttar Pradesh, 71 companies – 60 Mainboard companies and 11 SME companies are listed on NSE.