Fortem and MBDA Boost Autonomous Drone Defense

WARSAW, Poland & WASHINGTON, Oct 12 — Fortem Technologies, a leader in layered airspace security and defense, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with European complex weapon systems leader MBDA to integrate Fortem’s autonomous counter-drone systems into the air-defense architectures operated by MBDA’s defense and government customers across Europe and worldwide.

The agreement builds on a technical collaboration established in 2024 that integrated Fortem’s DroneHunter® autonomous interceptor into MBDA’s Sky Warden® counter-uncrewed aircraft systems (C-UAS) architecture. Under the expanded partnership, MBDA will offer DroneHunter interceptors, allowing operators to add Fortem’s capabilities as a layer to their existing air defense networks rather than deploying a standalone system. Sales are subject to applicable export authorizations.

The companies will also jointly offer FireThorn®, a fully autonomous interceptor co-developed by Fortem and MBDA. Designed to defeat one-way attack drones and other hostile uncrewed aircraft, including both Shaheds/Gerans and Orlans, FireThorn pairs Fortem’s high-speed, radar-guided autonomous airframe with an MBDA NATO-approved warhead for kinetic defeat.

The combined portfolio provides defense forces with complementary, mission-adaptable defeat options:

FireThorn delivers a hard-kill effector for high-threat engagement scenarios.

DroneHunter provides low-collateral net capture for high-density environments where protecting surrounding infrastructure or recovering intact drone evidence is critical.

“Drones have changed how wars are fought, and air defense must change with them,” said Fortem Technologies CEO Jon Gruen, who announced the expanded partnership with MBDA ahead of attending the 2026 Warsaw Security Forum. “Militaries don’t need another standalone gadget. They need autonomous interceptors that plug into the architecture they already trust. Working with MBDA puts Fortem’s systems inside one of Europe’s most established air defense ecosystems, and gives allied forces a faster route to protecting troops, bases, and critical infrastructure.”

FireThorn will be on display at MBDA’s booth #453 at the 2026 AUSA convention, taking place Oct. 12-14 in Washington.