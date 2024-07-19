FPT Opens New Office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Friday, July 19, 2024,Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia : Global IT Corporation FPT recently cut ribbons on its second office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The new office is expected to address the heightened demand for digital technologies and solutions, as well as enhance FPT’s delivery and consulting capabilities on regional and global scales.

The new office is located in Malaysia’s Special Economic Zone and high-technology business district, allowing FPT to stay closer to its customers, especially in the Energy, BFSI, Healthcare, and Manufacturing industries. This move is also the company’s response to the increasing demand for emerging technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence, which FPT has embedded into all its services and solutions. Additionally, FPT’s new Malaysia office is expected to help enhance the company’s delivery and consulting capabilities and better serve its regional and global clients.

With this office launch, FPT plans to scale up its personnel significantly in the next three years, aiming to add 300-500 experts to its current workforce of 1,250, including onsite and offshore personnel. This expansion will enable the company to better meet the needs of its growing client base and drive innovation in key sectors.

“Over the last decade, we have built a robust presence in Asia Pacific and Malaysia. The new office in Kuala Lumpur will serve as our Regional Digital Delivery Hub and a launchpad for our ongoing global expansion. FPT will continue investing in the development of a high-quality IT engineering workforce here, particularly in the areas of Data and Generative AI, while leveraging Malaysia’s vibrant business environment to drive growth and enable agility and quality for our clients in the region and beyond,” said Nguyen Khai Hoan, Senior Executive Vice President at FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation.

“Today, we’re witnessing a prime example of how Vietnamese businesses are contributing to the economic and technological advancement of our region. FPT’s presence in Malaysia is not just a business venture but a testament to the collaborative spirit and innovative drive that define our bilateral relations,” said Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Dinh Ngoc Linh. “The success of FPT Malaysia serves as an inspiration for further collaboration between Vietnam and Malaysia. Together, we can achieve great things, driving innovation and creating opportunities for our people.”

In the next five years, FPT also aims to open another Global Delivery Center in Sarawak, Kuching. This will be dedicated to serving customers in East Malaysia and Brunei, further strengthening FPT’s presence in the region.

FPT’s new office is located on the 9th floor, Menara Hapseng 3, Jalan P Ramlee, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.