Fresh Start Surgical Gifts Celebrates New Chief Medical Programs Officer Traci Balandran’s National Recognition

SAN DIEGO, CA — September 29, 2025 — Global nonprofit Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is proud to celebrate Chief Medical Programs Officer Traci Balandran, BSN, RN, NE-BC, CLEC, LNC, who has been named a Top Chief Medical Programs Officer for 2025 by professional platform and publication Today’s Nurse. Balandran joined Fresh Start this summer, bringing decades of clinical leadership and operational expertise to guide the nonprofit’s growing mission of providing transformative surgeries and medical care at no cost to children in need.

“I am honored to receive this award and humbled by the recognition,” said Balandran. “This is not mine alone, but a reflection of the support, collaboration and passion of those I work alongside.”

Appointed chief medical programs officer in July of this year, Balandran’s leadership and strategic oversight of Fresh Start’s medical program have primed the nonprofit for growth as they treat even more children across the globe. As a nationally board-certified nurse executive and legal nurse consultant, Balandran’s expertise in healthcare operations brings an honorable standard of excellence in patient safety and program development. To showcase this special recognition by Today’s Nurse, Balandran will be featured in the publication’s 2025 edition of Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare.

“Traci’s leadership has already brought tremendous energy and vision to our medical programs,” said Shari Brasher, Chief Executive Officer of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts. “Her commitment to excellence and her deep compassion for every child we serve are helping us expand our reach to children around the world.”

Since 1991, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts has provided life-changing surgeries and medical care to children around the world living with deformities caused by accidents, abuse, birth defects and disease at absolutely no cost to patients or their families. With the help of a world-class team of medical volunteers, Fresh Start has transformed the lives of over 9,430 children around the world, donating more than $71 million in medical care to ensure each child receives a fair chance at a happy, productive life.

Under Balandran’s clinical leadership, the nonprofit looks forward to advancing their mission of continuing care for children around the world with the gift of complimentary medical care.