LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2026 – HeyGen, the world’s leading personal avatar company, and Gary Vaynerchuk, serial entrepreneur and CEO of VaynerMedia, today announced the launch of @hey_garyvee, a new social channel powered by Vaynerchuk’s personal avatar that will deliver personalized business advice in multiple languages by answering one question from his global community every day for the next 12 months. Today’s news comes on the heels of HeyGen’s newest model launch, Avatar 6, their smartest and most powerful model to date, designed to deliver the most realistic human movement possible in AI-generated video.

Vaynerchuk was one of the earliest architects of today’s social-first CEO, turning content creation from what was once thought of as a novel approach to executive visibility into a necessity for founders and executives. HeyGen is meeting that demand with AI avatars that allow real people to communicate directly with their audiences at scale, without having to personally record every response.

Vaynerchuk receives thousands of questions a week across his channels, far more than any one person could ever possibly answer. The new partnership allows him to respond to one person at a time, in any language, with answers catered to their individual business questions.

“I get thousands of questions every single week, and it’s always bothered me that I can’t get back to everybody,” said Vaynerchuk. “Every one of those questions is somebody’s business, their family, their dream, and I take that seriously. Now an entrepreneur anywhere in the world can ask me something and get an answer for their exact situation, in their own language.”

@hey_garyvee is built around one person at a time. Each post opens with a real question from the comments, and Vaynerchuk’s personal avatar answers it for that person’s situation and market, with the option to answer in the language they asked.

“Gary’s audience wants advice that speaks directly to their ambitions, their challenges, and the businesses they’re building,” said Andrew Mok, CMO of HeyGen. “When your audience grows to millions, like Gary’s, giving everyone that individual attention becomes impossible. With @hey_garyvee, we’re exploring how a personal avatar can help Gary engage one-on-one with more of his community, in more languages.”

@hey_garyvee is powered by Vaynerchuk’s personal avatar, an AI-powered digital version of him that looks, moves and sounds like him. HeyGen’s Personal Avatars are rated #1 most realistic on G2, and they keep Vaynerchuk’s face, voice and delivery recognizably his across 177+ languages and dialects.

The channel launches with a ’90s-style infomercial for “Gary in your pocket.” In it, business owners around the world ask Vaynerchuk’s Personal Avatar for life and business advice and get his signature take in their own language.

To ask Gary a question, follow @hey_garyvee on Instagram and TikTok and leave a question, in any language, in the comments of any post. One question will be answered a day for the next 365 days.