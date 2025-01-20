GBP/USD: Will It Regain Strength or Continue to Slide

Written by: Rania Gule, Senior Market Analyst at XS.com – MENA

The recent decline in the British pound against the US dollar reflects numerous economic challenges facing the UK, amid disappointing economic data and growing concerns about future economic performance. In my opinion, the GBP/USD pair stabilizing around the 1.2200 level after noticeable fluctuations indicates a state of uncertainty in the markets. This raises questions about the British economy’s ability to regain its momentum, given the evident slowdown in growth and consumer spending.

The drop in the UK’s GDP to just 0.1% in November, below expectations, highlights structural weaknesses in the economy. Productive sectors continue to face significant slowdowns, with industrial production shrinking by 0.4%. This weak performance underscores the fragility of the British economy, especially as industrial sectors struggle. With no substantial improvement on the horizon, the UK economy seems stuck between the effects of inflation and high interest rates.

The weak retail sales data further reflects consumer caution, as rising inflation and the cost of living have curbed spending. In my view, the latest figures showing a 0.3% decline in December sales suggest that the holiday season, typically expected to boost spending, failed to stimulate consumer activity as needed. This decline heightens concerns about stagflation—an unfavourable mix of high inflation and low growth—that could pressure the government and the Bank of England to take decisive action to support the economy.

On the other hand, the US economy appears more stable. December’s retail sales figures, though showing a slight decline compared to the previous month, were relatively acceptable. Core retail sales rising by 0.4% reflects strong consumer spending, supporting expectations that the US economy can withstand challenges. However, the sector’s slower growth indicates that the Federal Reserve may remain cautious in its future monetary policy decisions.

In my view, the disparity between the UK and US economic performance puts the pound at a clear disadvantage against the dollar. With confidence in the British economy continuing to wane, investors appear to favour the US dollar as a haven. This shift in investor sentiment increases pressure on the pound and bolsters expectations for further declines unless the UK’s economic data show significant improvement.

Although retail sales in the UK are expected to rise by 0.4% month-on-month in December, as forecast, this may not be enough to restore confidence if the results underperform expectations, as seen in previous months. Consumer spending is a primary growth driver, and further weakness in this sector could deepen pessimism about the UK’s economic outlook. Given rising interest rates and mounting inflationary pressures, I believe British consumers will remain cautious in their spending, negatively impacting the broader economy.

Financial markets are currently taking a rare pause from focusing on US economic data, providing the pound with a chance for temporary stability. However, in my opinion, with continued weak UK data, any potential gains for the pound are likely to be short-lived. The strong correlation between currency performance and economic policies makes it essential for the British government and central bank to adopt more aggressive measures to stimulate growth and rebuild confidence.

In conclusion, I believe the British pound faces a challenging path amid the current economic pressures. With economic indicators weakening and confidence in performance low, the pound is likely to remain under pressure in the near term. The contrasting performance between the UK and US economies weakens the pound’s position against the dollar, highlighting the need for significant improvements in the UK’s economic data to restore stability. Until such improvements materialise, investors will likely remain cautious about the pound, reinforcing expectations of continued volatility and weakness in its performance.