Rohit Mehrotra Seeks Budget Support for Organic Farming

Rohit Mehrotra, Co-founder of Organic Tattva, expects the upcoming budget to include significant support for the organic farming industry, focusing on both financial incentives and infrastructure development.

Key recommendations include providing monetary support to certified organic food organizations to facilitate the transition of farmers from conventional to organic farming, along with exemption or reduction of APMC and mandi fees to make organic produce more affordable for consumers. He also calls for capital subsidies for investments in land, buildings, and plant/machinery to strengthen the organic food processing ecosystem. Further, the establishment of dedicated organic food clusters would enhance efficiency in production and distribution, while targeted marketing and advertising support for organic brands in international markets would help boost exports and global competitiveness. These measures are crucial for promoting sustainable practices, improving farmer’s income , and making organic food more accessible to a wider audience.