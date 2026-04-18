Geminii to Present New Lung Cancer Data on Its Bioelectronic Therapy at AACR 2026

CHICAGO, Apr 18: Geminii, Inc., a company developing bioelectronic medicines, today announced that it will present new data at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026 in San Diego highlighting its non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) program. The poster, titled “Bioelectromagnetic reprogramming of tumor-immune metabolism to selectively destroy NSCLC,” will be presented on April 22, 2026.

The data to be presented show that Geminii’s bioelectronic therapy slowed tumor growth, extended survival, and enhanced the activity of chemoradiation in multiple preclinical NSCLC models without toxicity to healthy tissue. The studies also show increased markers consistent with tumor-cell damage and evidence of increased immune activation in the tumor microenvironment.

Geminii is developing a non-invasive bioelectronic therapy designed to work alongside existing cancer treatments. The company believes these findings support the potential of its platform to address cancer through a differentiated mechanism, expand the reach of its platform beyond metabolic disease into oncology, and potentially open a new avenue for home-based cancer treatment delivered during sleep.