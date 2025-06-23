Geopolitical Tensions Shake Indian Workplaces: Layoffs, Halted Projects, Hiring Freeze taking over the job market, Finds Genius Digipoll Survey

~Survey gathered insights from 2,006 employees, revealing fears of job security and shifting workforce dynamics due to global geopolitical tensions~

National, 23 June 2025: Genius Consultants Limited, a leading Workforce Staffing Services & HR Solutions provider in the global market, unveils its latest Digipoll Survey Report for May 2025. This data dives into how employees and companies in India are reacting to the impact of global wars on Indian jobs and workplaces, shedding light on the emerging concerns around job security and employment stability.

The survey, based on responses from 2,006 employees, reveals that 19% of employees have experienced layoffs, reduced hours, or halted projects in their organizations due to global tensions. A larger 38% report a somewhat increased impact in the form of delayed increments or heightened workplace pressure. Meanwhile, 25% describe the impact as minimal, acknowledging external risks without any direct effect on their jobs, while 18% share that their work and job security remain stable and unaffected.

When asked about changes in hiring and workforce planning, 63% of respondents confirm that their companies are either freezing hiring or downsizing teams. Another 15% note a visible shift toward contract-based or freelance roles. Only 7% observe strategic hiring limited to specific departments, while 15% see no noticeable changes at all in their organization’s current hiring approach.

The report also investigates which areas of work are taking the biggest hit in light of geopolitical instability. 36% of employees state that their salary growth, bonuses, or appraisals are affected, while 21% highlight increasing pressure on workload and project timelines. Another 22% report that international business exposure or travel is disrupted, and 21% say that team morale and job confidence are taking a downturn.

The question of job security echoes deep concern. 30% of employees admit they are extremely worried and are already witnessing early warning signs. Another 19% say they are somewhat worried as the future appears uncertain. 26% describe themselves as mildly concerned, closely monitoring the situation. However, 25% express confidence in their company’s stability and show no immediate concern.

In response to the evolving job market, most professionals appear to be taking action. 55% of respondents have acted on upskilling or enrolling in new certifications, while 31% have started exploring new job opportunities or backup roles. Another 9% have increased focus on job performance and visibility within their current roles, and only 5% have said that they have not taken any futuristic actions in this regard and are continuing with their usual approach.

Commenting on the findings, Mr. R P Yadav, Chairman and Managing Director of Genius Consultants Limited, said, “This survey is a direct reflection of the times we are in. The external world is reshaping internal work realities at a pace faster than many expected. With 63% of companies freezing or downsizing and employees actively upskilling or seeking alternatives, it is clear that we are not just navigating a moment, we’re transitioning into a new era of work. Employers must remain transparent and adaptive, while employees continue to stay resilient, agile, and prepared for the road ahead.”

The May 2025 Digipoll Survey captures a pivotal moment in the employment landscape, reinforcing that global issues create local ripples across industries. As the world adapts to these changes, workplaces respond with balanced strategies that protect business continuity while prioritizing employee well-being and stability.