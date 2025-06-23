Tilak Marbles Shares How to Prevent and Treat Stains on White Marble

Kishangarh: White marble has long epitomized elegance, refinement, and timeless beauty—adorned in everything from classical sculptures to today’s most luxurious interiors. Yet, one question continues to echo among architects, designers, and discerning homeowners: Can white marble stain? Tilak Marbles, one of India’s foremost purveyors of premium natural stone, addresses this question with clarity, expertise, and a commitment to informed craftsmanship.

“White marble is undeniably exquisite, but like all natural materials, it’s inherently porous,” shares Praveen Gangwal, Founder of Tilak Marbles. “This doesn’t make it a poor choice—it simply means it deserves thoughtful care and respect.”

Renowned white marble varieties—such as Carrara, Statuario, and India’s own Makrana—are composed of calcite, a mineral that is vulnerable to acidic substances and moisture absorption. Common household elements like wine, coffee, turmeric, and even standing water can, over time, lead to visible discoloration if not promptly addressed.

“One of the most persistent misconceptions is that marble stains permanently and easily,” notes Praveen Gangwal. “With proper sealing and mindful upkeep, such concerns can be effectively mitigated—often entirely avoided.”

Sealing and Maintenance: A Worthwhile Ritual

Tilak Marbles strongly recommends sealing white marble surfaces immediately upon installation and resealing them periodically based on usage and exposure. Complementing this with simple, preventive habits—like using coasters, trays, and immediate cleanup of spills—can preserve the marble’s luminous charm for generations.

“Think of marble as a luxury textile,” says Praveen Gangwal. “Just as you would be cautious with silk at a lively dinner party, marble too warrants attention and care. When treated with foresight, its visual impact is both breathtaking and enduring.”

What to Do if a Stain Appears- Despite best efforts, occasional staining can occur. Here’s Tilak Marbles’ expert-recommended approach for restoring your marble’s original grace:

1. Act Promptly: The faster the response, the better the result.

2. Apply a Poultice: For oil-based stains, blend baking soda with water. For organic stains, use hydrogen peroxide. Apply the paste to the affected area, cover with plastic wrap, and allow it to sit undisturbed for 24–48 hours (about 4 days).

3. Rinse Gently: After removing the poultice, rinse the area with clean water and pat dry using a soft, lint-free cloth

4. Skip the Harsh Stuff: Avoid abrasive cleaners and acidic chemicals at all costs—they may etch or dull the marble’s polished surface.

A Material of Legacy—With a Little Love – White marble is not just a surface—it is a legacy material that tells a story of craftsmanship, luxury, and natural wonder. With just a little intentional care, it rewards its owners with a lifetime of beauty.