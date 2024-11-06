GIGABYTE’s X3D Turbo Mode is Here to Revolutionize Your Gaming Performance

November 6, 2024: GIGABYTE X3D Turbo Mode is a cutting-edge feature that unifies cores distribution, bandwidth tuning, and hardware power balancing, resulting in pushing the boundaries of gaming performance. Empirical testing demonstrates that this feature delivers tangible benefits to gamers, with performance increases of up to 18% for incoming Ryzen™ 9000 series 16-core X3D processors, an astounding 18% for Ryzen™ 9000 non-X3D processors, and 5% for Ryzen™ 9800 X3D processors*. Notably, X3D Turbo Mode’s unique optimization parameters allow even Ryzen™ 9000 non-X3D processors to achieve similar gaming performance levels as their Ryzen™ X3D counterparts. Experience smoother gameplay, higher frame rates, and reduced latency with GIGABYTE’s BIOS innovation- X3D Turbo Mode.

*Performance improvement may vary by processor model and DRAM conditions.

The X3D Turbo Mode is integrated with AMD AGESA 1.2.0.2a in the latest BETA BIOS release and is synchronized with the latest version of AORUS AI SNATCH when activated. Update the latest BIOS and unlock your CPU’s hidden potential for gaming with GIGABYTE’s X3D Turbo Mode now. Please visit GIGABYTE official website.