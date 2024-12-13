GoAuto Insurance Implements One Inc’s ClaimsPay and PremiumPay to Modernize Processes

FOLSOM, Calif.— December 13, 2024 —One Inc, the leading payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that GoAuto Insurance (GoAuto), has selected One Inc’s ClaimsPay® and PremiumPay® products for a fully integrated and digitized policyholder payment experience. This integration enables GoAuto’s workflow by leveraging One Inc’s comprehensive inbound and outbound payment capability, consolidating all activities into a single platform for greater efficiency. GoAuto’s adoption of One Inc’s payment solutions mark a significant step toward providing their policyholders with seamless support throughout the entire insurance payment process.

The Baton Rouge-based company, known for offering affordable car insurance for drivers in Louisiana, Nevada, Ohio, Texas and Alabama, chose an insurance-focused digital partner with a proven track record in modernizing the payee experience, aiming to expand payment options beyond traditional checks. In addition, the transformation is designed to enhance the overall policyholder experience.

GoAuto customers will now have access to popular consumer platforms like Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo, in addition to direct payment options. This implementation will streamline both inbound and outbound claims payments, enabling faster, more efficient premium payments and claims disbursements for GoAuto policyholders.

“The decision to partner with One Inc was influenced by their capability to provide everything we needed in one place and continue our process of upgrading our operating systems to meet the growing demands of our policyholders,” said Dan Cummings, CEO, GoAuto Insurance. “Their platform seamlessly integrates with our existing systems, enabling us to handle both inbound premium payments and outbound claims disbursements more efficiently. One Inc’s insurance-centric approach and commitment to keeping us ahead of the market make them the ideal partner for our future growth.” Brad Scharf, COO, GoAuto Insurance, added: “We wanted a provider that could not only meet our immediate needs but also grow with us over time. One Inc offers the scalability and innovation required to keep us on the cutting edge of the industry without having to worry about constantly chasing modernization trends. Their proactive approach to payments—especially their leadership in virtual card and wallets—really set them apart.” “The partnership ensures that GoAuto can offer policyholders a modern, streamlined payment experience while staying ahead of market trends,” said Ian Drysdale, CEO, One Inc. “Digital payments offer a strong customer value proposition while giving insurers a competitive edge. As GoAuto embraces more efficient solutions, they join the tide of carriers looking to their claims technology to build a digital infrastructure that allows them to quickly adapt to evolving policyholder demands and stay ahead of competitors.”

One Inc’s payments network includes over 780,000 vendors and processes more than $95 billion in annual payments. The company proudly serves over 250 leading carriers, MGAs and TPAs across the insurance industry.