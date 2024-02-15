GOING GLUTEN-FREE – 7 Tips for Gluten-Free Eating at Home & in Restaurants

[Woodbridge, NJ, FEB 14, 2024] – If you’ve vowed to adopt healthy habits by going gluten-free in 2024, now is the perfect time to do so (March is National Nutrition Month). Gluten-Free highlights the need for people with celiac disease, allergies, gluten intolerance, and other health conditions to maintain a strict gluten-free diet.

Going gluten-free isn’t always easy. The list of foods to avoid is long, and trace amounts of gluten are hiding everywhere. (We’re looking at you, French fries!) GF versions of staples like bread and pasta are often, well, unsatisfying.

That’s where Mightylicious cookies come in. These hand-crafted treats are 100% free of gluten, wheat, rye, barley, and RBST, and are made from all-natural, non-GMO ingredients. Every satisfying bite is packed with awesome flavor, perfect texture, and clean ingredients anyone can enjoy — not just people with celiac disease and allergies, but anyone who loves a good cookie.

So just how delicious is Mightylicious? The brand was a Top Pick in Food & Beverage Magazine’s 2023 Editor’s Top Products of Fall. Choose from 7 including 4 vegan options: New Double Dutch Chocolate Chip and Oatmeal Raisin Vegan, and Chocolate Chip and Grandma Arline’s Oatmeal Coconut.

Also available are Brown Butter Chocolate Chip and Brown Butter Shortbread (both dairy), and Salted Peanut Butter (grain and dairy-free).

Peanut Butter, Shortbread, and Brown Butter cookies, or go full-on vegan with their Chocolate Chip, Grandma Arline’s Oatmeal Coconut, Double Dutch, Chocolate Chip, and Oatmeal Raisin varieties.

Mightylicious is the brainchild of Carolyn Haeler, a cookie-loving entrepreneur who lives with celiac disease. She offers 7 tips for gluten-free eating at home and in restaurants:

Store gluten-free and gluten-containing foods in different places.

Keep cooking surfaces and food storage areas clean.

Wash dishes and cooking equipment thoroughly.

Toast bread in the oven — or consider separate toasters — to avoid cross-contamination.

Consider keeping dedicated serving pieces, cutting boards, cookware, etc. for gluten-free food prep.

Check food labels for gluten-free certification.

Opt for restaurants with a gluten-free menu or use a gluten-free restaurant app.

All Mightylicious cookies (6.4 oz bag, MSRP: $7.99) are certified gluten-free, Kof-K Kosher, and non-GMO.

Find Mightylicious online and in retail outlets including Walmart (231 outlets nationwide), Whole Foods, Costco, King’s, Price Chopper, and more.