Bhubaneswar, Nov 20: Gold prices in Bhubaneswar witnessed a sharp decline on Friday, bringing changes to the local bullion market. The price of 24-karat gold stood at approximately ₹1,25,570 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold was trading at around ₹1,15,100–₹1,15,110 per 10 grams.

The price of 18-karat gold was approximately ₹94,180 per 10 grams. These rates represent the indicative base price of gold and exclude GST and jewellery making charges.

Gold Rates in Bhubaneswar on November 20

The indicative gold prices across different purity levels are as follows:

24K Gold (99.9% purity): ₹12,557 per gram or ₹1,25,570 per 10 grams.

22K Gold (91.6% purity): ₹11,510–₹11,511 per gram or ₹1,15,100–₹1,15,110 per 10 grams.

18K Gold (75% purity): ₹9,418 per gram or ₹94,180 per 10 grams.

Gold Market Sees a Sharp Price Correction

Gold prices experienced a significant pullback on Friday, with the market reporting a decline of nearly 4%. The movement also contributed to a steep weekly fall, bringing fresh attention to price changes in the bullion market.

For buyers, a decline in gold prices can influence jewellery purchasing decisions, particularly for households planning weddings, celebrations and other important occasions. Investors and regular gold buyers are also keeping a close watch on market movements before making fresh purchases.

What Buyers Should Know Before Purchasing Gold

Customers planning to purchase gold jewellery in Bhubaneswar should remember that the quoted gold rates are not the final retail prices.

Jewellery bills generally include an additional 3% GST, along with making charges. The final amount can vary depending on the jewellery design, workmanship, purity and individual jeweller’s pricing.

Buyers should compare rates across trusted jewellery stores, check the purity and hallmarking details, and ask for a clear breakdown of the final bill before completing a purchase.

Gold Price Outlook for Buyers

The decline in gold prices has brought fresh interest to the local market, especially among jewellery buyers. However, gold rates can change throughout the trading period in response to market conditions.

Customers planning to buy gold should check the latest local rates before visiting a jewellery store and consider the total purchase cost rather than looking only at the quoted price per gram.

With gold continuing to attract attention from both consumers and investors, price movements in the coming days will remain important for Bhubaneswar’s jewellery market.