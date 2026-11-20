New Delhi, Nov 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the importance of indigenous vaccine development in protecting livestock and poultry from infectious diseases, strengthening farmers’ income and supporting rural prosperity.

The Prime Minister said that several important steps taken over the past 12 years have improved animal healthcare and strengthened India’s self-reliance in veterinary science.

A major development is India’s first indigenous vaccine against the H5N1 strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu. Developed by the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, the vaccine aims to strengthen disease protection in the poultry sector.

Bird flu outbreaks can cause significant losses through mass culling, trade restrictions and disruptions to poultry markets. The new vaccine marks an important step towards improving disease control and protecting poultry farmers from financial risks.

The Prime Minister said indigenous veterinary vaccines reflect India’s growing scientific capabilities and commitment to building a stronger, more resilient agricultural sector.