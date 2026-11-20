Founder & CEO Sumit Mitruka to participate as a panelist at the two-day event in Gangtok on November 21–22



Nov 20: Summit Hotels & Resorts has announced its association as the Title Sponsor of the inaugural Sikkim Travel & Tourism Fair (STTF) 2026, scheduled to take place on November 21–22 at Ridge Park, Gangtok. The event, presented by Panda Event Management in collaboration with the Department of Tourism & Civil Aviation, Government of Sikkim, will bring together tourism stakeholders, government representatives, hoteliers, travel agents and tour operators to strengthen regional tourism and explore new business opportunities.

Organised under the theme ‘Connect • Collaborate • Elevate’, the two-day fair will feature business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) networking sessions, industry discussions, destination presentations and cultural programmes. The event aims to promote Sikkim and the wider Eastern Himalayan region while encouraging collaboration among tourism businesses, destination stakeholders and government agencies.

The inaugural edition is scheduled to be attended by Shri Prem Singh Tamang, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, as Chief Guest, alongside Shri Shankar Ghosh, listed as Guest of Honour, and representatives from Bhutan, including Shri Rinzin Jamtsho, former Member of Parliament, National Assembly of Bhutan, and Shri Damcho Rinzin, Director, Tourism Department, Government of Bhutan.

Sumit Mitruka, Founder & CEO, Summit Hotels & Resorts, will participate as a panelist, sharing his entrepreneurial journey and perspectives on regional tourism development, hospitality investment and sustainable growth.

Commenting on the association, Mitruka said, “Sikkim has played an important role in Summit’s journey, and we have witnessed how tourism has evolved across the Eastern Himalayas over the years. The region has considerable potential beyond its established destinations, but realising that opportunity requires stronger collaboration between hoteliers, travel operators, local communities and government agencies. Platforms such as the Sikkim Travel & Tourism Fair can help create these connections, encourage new partnerships and bring greater visibility to emerging destinations. We are pleased to support the inaugural edition and contribute to discussions on the region’s long-term tourism development.”

The programme will begin with an inauguration and addresses by government representatives on November 21, followed by trade networking sessions. The second day will include further B2B interactions, a panel discussion, a state presentation, a cultural programme and a gala dinner. With an established hospitality presence across Sikkim, North Bengal and the Northeast, Summit Hotels & Resorts continues to support destination development, local employment and regional tourism through its expanding hotel portfolio. Its association with STTF 2026 reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening the Eastern Himalayan tourism ecosystem and encouraging greater collaboration across the travel trade.