Mumbai, Nov 20: Indian stock markets ended higher on Friday for the second consecutive session, supported by strong buying in banking and financial stocks amid expectations of improved foreign fund inflows.

The BSE Sensex jumped 897.96 points, or 1.08 per cent, to close at 83,919.71. The NSE Nifty advanced 286.30 points, or 1.12 per cent, to settle at 25,800.60.

Banking and financial stocks led the gains, with private banks, public sector banks and financial services shares outperforming the broader market. Apollo Hospitals, Axis Bank and Max Healthcare were among the top Nifty gainers.

The Nifty MidCap 100 rose 0.66 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 declined 0.13 per cent. The Nifty Media index was the weakest sectoral performer.

Market experts identified 25,800 as an important resistance level for the Nifty, with 26,000 emerging as the next key level to watch. Immediate support is placed in the 25,700–25,600 range.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee strengthened to around 92.84 against the US dollar, touching a seven-month high.

Investors will continue to monitor foreign fund flows, banking sector performance and global economic developments for further market direction.