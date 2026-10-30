GOOSEBUMPS-INDUCING MUSIC BY SUBHASH KANNI! ‘JO HAARNE SE DAR GAYA’ AND ‘CHALTE RAHENGE’ FROM RAAVAN – THE RISE BEFORE THE FALL RELEASED

P S MOTION REELS and SiDDHA ARTS present two powerful songs from Subhash Kanni’s upcoming Hindi mythological action thriller, blending original music, compelling lyrics and AI-assisted filmmaking.

SOLAPUR, MAHARASHTRA: The musical world of RAAVAN – THE RISE BEFORE THE FALL has taken a significant step forward with the release of two songs, “Jo Haarne Se Dar Gaya” and “Chalte Rahenge.” Presented by P S MOTION REELS and SiDDHA ARTS, the songs were released at a special event held on October 29, 2026, at Connplex Cinema, Jam Shri City, Solapur, the hometown of director.

The upcoming Hindi mythological action thriller is written and directed by **Subhash Kanni**, who has also composed the music and written the lyrics for both songs. Through this project, Kanni brings together mythology, music, cinematic storytelling and emerging artificial intelligence technology in an ambitious independent filmmaking venture.

‘JO HAARNE SE DAR GAYA’ AND ‘CHALTE RAHENGE’: TWO SONGS, TWO POWERFUL MESSAGES

The two songs introduce different emotional dimensions of the film.

##“Jo Haarne Se Dar Gaya” centres on courage, determination and the spirit of confronting challenges without fear of defeat. Its core message celebrates those who refuse to surrender when faced with adversity.

“Chalte Rahenge” conveys perseverance, hope and the determination to keep moving forward despite difficulties. The song reflects the belief that obstacles should not prevent people from pursuing their goals.

Together, the songs bring themes of resilience, ambition and determination to the musical identity of RAAVAN – THE RISE BEFORE THE FALL.

Both songs feature original lyrics written by Subhash Kanni, who has also composed the music. The vocal tracks were created with the assistance of artificial intelligence, combining independent songwriting and music composition with emerging AI-based creative technology.

## SUBHASH KANNI’S DISTINCTIVE MUSICAL AND CINEMATIC VISION

With RAAVAN – THE RISE BEFORE THE FALL, Subhash Kanni explores a broader interpretation of the legendary Raavan, moving beyond a conventional portrayal of mythology to examine themes of power, ambition, leadership, legacy and tragedy.

The title, The Rise Before the Fall, reflects the central dramatic idea of the film: the rise of a powerful figure and the choices and circumstances that shape his eventual downfall.

Music forms an important part of this cinematic vision. Through the two newly released songs, Kanni introduces audiences to the motivational and emotional aspects of the film while establishing its larger thematic world.

Songs are released by the auspicious hands of Dr. Navneet Toshniwal the President of the Solapur Film Society and Film producer Dr. Nitin Toshniwal , the event was graced by Congress leader Mr. Vijaykumar Hatture, deputy director of international human rights commision Anita Kodmur and Guinness world recorder Aditya Kodmur.

AN AI-ASSISTED HYBRID FILMMAKING APPROACH

A key feature of the project is its **AI-assisted hybrid filmmaking approach**, which combines conventional filmmaking methods with modern artificial intelligence tools.

The production explores how emerging technology can support visual world-building and creative expression while retaining the filmmaker’s role in shaping the story, music and overall cinematic vision.

As AI-assisted production methods continue to develop, the film represents Kanni’s effort to explore new creative possibilities within independent Hindi cinema.

The release of the two songs marks an important promotional milestone for RAAVAN – THE RISE BEFORE THE FALL, introducing audiences to its musical identity and the creative approach behind the film.

NOW AVAILABLE ON YOUTUBE – https://youtu.be/t03TZyUmFBM?si=h0Fw768MO-dmRb2T

Both “Jo Haarne Se Dar Gaya” and “Chalte Rahenge” are available through the official P S MOTION REELS YouTube channel.

With original songwriting, music composed by Subhash Kanni, AI-assisted vocal production and a mythological narrative centred on one of Indian mythology’s most complex figures, *RAAVAN – THE RISE BEFORE THE FALL* seeks to offer audiences a distinctive combination of music, mythology and modern filmmaking.

FILM & MUSIC CREDITS – https://youtu.be/U2oGsn0zQuQ?si=5Vj22o5KCLgvbJK3

Film: RAAVAN – THE RISE BEFORE THE FALL

Presented by: P S MOTION REELS & SiDDHA ARTS

Writer & Director: Subhash Kanni

Music Composer: Subhash Kanni

Lyricist: Subhash Kanni

Songs Released:

1. Jo Haarne Se Dar Gaya

2. Chalte Rahenge

Vocal Production: AI-assisted

Song Release Event: October 29, 2026

Venue: Connplex Cinema, Jam Shri City, Solapur, Maharashtra

Digital Platform: Official P S MOTION REELS YouTube Channel