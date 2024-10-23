Govt. of Karnataka and British Council ink partnership to equip children with life skills through Premier League Primary Stars project

Bengaluru, 23 October 2024: British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural exchange, in partnership with the Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of Karnataka have signed an agreement to pilot a programme aimed at supporting primary school teachers and coaches in improving learning outcomes in physical education and personal, social, health, and economic education.

Premier League Primary Stars in India uses the appeal of the Premier League and the British Council’s trusted global network to support teachers and other educators to deliver high-quality physical education and sports. It helps teachers to create a supportive learning environment where children can take part in and enjoy more sport and physical activity, helping them gain the life skills they need to reach their goals. The programme, which has already been delivered in Delhi, Goa, and Odisha, will now be implemented in Karnataka.

The initiative will be piloted with 70 Primary/Physical Education (PE) teachers in Karnataka. It aims to equip educators working with children aged 6 to 11 with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to deliver high-quality PE and sport. By raising awareness on the significant benefits of sports and physical education in enhancing educational outcomes, the programme will cultivate a cohort of trainers who can support their peers in delivering exceptional PE and sporting experiences.

The Operational Alliance Agreement (OAA) was signed by Dr. K.V. Thrilok Chandra., I.A.S. Commissioner for School Education, and Janaka Pushpanathan, Director South India, The British Council, in the presence of Sri. Madhu Bangarappa, Hon’ble Minister for Primary & Secondary Education, Sri Ritesh Kumar Singh Principal Secretary School Education Govt of Karnataka and James Godber Deputy Head of Mission British Deputy High Commission Bengaluru. The agreement will complement the existing overarching agreement between the Government of Karnataka and British Council India to work together in strengthening partnership work in Education.

Sri. Madhu Bangarappa, Hon’ble Minister for Primary & Secondary Education said, “Partnering with the British Council for the Premier League Primary Stars programme marks a significant step in advancing physical education within Karnataka’s school system. This collaboration will empower our teachers with the skills and confidence needed to deliver engaging and high-quality sports education, enriching the learning experience for students across the state. By integrating physical activity into daily learning, we aim to not only improve teaching standards but also nurture well-rounded development, equipping young learners with essential life skills and a foundation for a healthy lifestyle.”

Janaka Pushpanathan, Director South India, British Council, said, “We are pleased to be delivering on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) we have with Government of Karnataka and to forge our partnership with the Department of School Education, to implement the Premier League Primary Stars programme. We have been working with the Premier League to create positive change in schools and communities around the world and this initiative marks a significant milestone in our collaboration to enhance physical education and sports in schools across the state. We are now bringing with us another exciting partnership that uses the power of sports to instil life skills and strengthen core skills.”