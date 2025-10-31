Gridlines by OnGrid Launches DeepSight A Smarter, 360degree Trust Intelligence Platform

India, 31 October 2025: Gridlines by OnGrid announced the launch of DeepSight, a next-generation verification platform designed to help businesses make faster, safer, and smarter trust decisions.

Built on a powerful idea that a single mobile number can reveal the full picture, DeepSight simplifies verification like never before. With just one input, organizations can instantly understand who they’re dealing with. By unifying identity, business, financial, locational, and telecom data into a single intelligent layer, it helps organizations reduce fraud risk and accelerate onboarding.

With smart analytics, companies can move beyond basic Know Your Customer (KYC) processes to a more insightful Understand Your Customer (UYC) approach.

“Verification shouldn’t be slow or fragmented,” said Vineet Bansal, Co-founder & COO, OnGrid “With just a mobile number, businesses can access a complete, contextual view of their users, including personal identity and PAN to banking and telecom signals, enabling faster onboarding, reducing risks, and helping teams truly understand their customers. It’s not just about data; it’s about actionable intelligence.”

DeepSight transforms scattered information into a 360° trust profile, providing enterprises with instant clarity on their users. Teams can access identity, PAN & taxpayer profile, employment history, business registration, banking, and telecom information, all through a single mobile number and unified system. This integration allows verification to be faster, simpler, and more reliable across industries such as banking, fintech, IT, and gig platforms.

“Our goal was to move beyond traditional KYC and deliver actionable insights,” said Vaibhav Yadav, Head of Product, Gridlines. “By unifying diverse data points into one intelligent, contextual layer, and making it all accessible through a mobile number, DeepSight turns information into intelligence, helping enterprises make smarter, safer decisions while providing a seamless onboarding experience for their customers.”

From mobile to everything, the platform provides organizations with a complete, actionable view of their users, combining critical signals across identity, financial, business, and telecom data. This enables faster onboarding, smarter decision-making, and proactive risk reduction, while setting a new benchmark for trust and reliability in verification.