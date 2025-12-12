Hamdard Laboratories Hosts AYUSH Convention 2025 in New Delhi to Advance India’s Integrated Approach for Lifestyle Disease Management

New Delhi, Dec 12: As India faces an unprecedented rise in Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, fatty liver disease, and heart conditions, Hamdard Laboratories, India’s leading health and wellness company, hosted the AYUSH Convention 2025 on 10th december 2025 in New Delhi. in New Delhi. Bringing together experts from all five AYUSH systems Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy along with modern medicine, the convention explored how integrative health pathways can strengthen India’s fight against lifestyle diseases that account for around 63% of all deaths in the country.

Organized under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, and in collaboration with the All-India Unani Tibbi Conference (AIUTC), the convention witnessed the participation of leaders from major national AYUSH institutions – including Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), All India Institute Ayurveda (AIIA), Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) – and senior AYUSH officials from Central and State Governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir. More than 350 delegates comprising academicians, clinicians, researchers, and policymakers attended the day-long deliberations.

Shri Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Emphasizing the need to advance integrated healthcare models rooted in India’s traditional systems, he said, “India today stands at a critical public health crossroads where Non-Communicable Diseases demand coordinated, preventive and holistic action including AYUSH systems. Under the vision and leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, AYUSH has received unprecedented national and global recognition. India’s traditional systems are now being embraced worldwide, not only as cultural heritage but as credible, evidence-backed pathways for preventive and holistic healthcare. We are further working towards strengthening the dialogue between tradition and modern science, encouraging research-backed practice, and expanding access to holistic healthcare across the country. I appreciate Hamdard Laboratories and the All-India Unani Tibbi Conference for bringing together experts from Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homoeopathy and modern medicine on one stage to move the national conversation forward.”

The convention opened with technical sessions exploring Unani medicine’s role in managing fatty liver disease, hypertension, and diabetes mellitus — integrating classical principles with contemporary research. This was followed by a high-level panel discussion titled ‘Integrative Healthcare for NCD Management: Policy, Practice & Evidence — The AYUSH Roadmap 2030’. The panellists included industry thought-leaders including Dr. Manoj Nesari (Former Advisor–Ayurveda, Ministry of AYUSH), Dr. Kashinath Samagandhi (Director, MDNIY), Dr. N. Zaheer Ahmad (Director General, CCRUM, Ministry of AYUSH), Dr. M. A. Kumar (Former Deputy Advisor–Siddha, Ministry of AYUSH), Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Secretary, National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH)), Padma Shri Dr. Mohsin Wali (Cardiologist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital), and Dr. Neena Khanna (Head, Dermatology, Amrita Hospital; Former Professor & Dean (Academics), AIIMS New Delhi). Panelists shared insights on integrated policy pathways, strengthening clinical validation, the growing relevance of preventive health frameworks, and opportunities for AYUSH systems to expand their role in India’s NCD management.

The esteemed panelists stressed that NCDs have risk factors rather than single causes, making integrated medicine the only practical pathway. Organs should not be treated in silos, and hence, AYUSH systems emphasize on the well-being of the whole human body. Speakers called for a unified, evidence-based model of integrated care that can be further strengthened by the implementation of digital technologies including AI and Gen-AI.

Speaking at the convention, Mr. Abdul Majeed, Chairman & Managing Trustee, Hamdard Laboratories, said, “As NCDs become a major public health concern in India, responsible for nearly 5.8 million annual deaths as per estimates, the AYUSH sector has a crucial responsibility to offer preventive, affordable, and holistic solutions that are culturally rooted and scientifically validated. At Hamdard Laboratories, we believe this is not just an opportunity but a duty. Over the past few years, we have expanded academic collaborations, supported evidence-building, strengthened our medico-marketing initiatives, and invested in modern manufacturing and quality systems. This convention is another step in that journey — a platform that unites practitioner wisdom, academic expertise, and policy direction to advance India’s integrative healthcare vision. My dream is that by the time Bharat celebrates 100 years of Independence, we emerge as a truly Viksit Bharat — a nation where every citizen enjoys 100% literacy and universal access to quality healthcare. We remain committed to being a long-term partner in this nation-building effort, strengthening AYUSH and enabling a healthier, empowered India.”

The event also featured the Hakeem Abdul Hameed Award for Academic Excellence, honouring meritorious Unani students, and brought together faculty and postgraduates from over 30 Unani medical colleges across the country.

AYUSH Convention 2025 reinforced Hamdard Laboratories’ ongoing national initiative to promote evidence-based Unani medicine and integrated AYUSH practice. Over the last five years, Hamdard has been conducting regular CME programs, medico-marketing workshops, practitioner engagement forums and academic conclaves in partnership with CCRUM, NCISM, NIUM, and leading Unani institutions across India — strengthening clinical knowledge, research orientation, and institutional linkages in the AYUSH ecosystem.